Who is Alayna Finau? Everything you need to know about Tony Finau’s wife

If Tony Finau is in the field of a PGA Tour event, there's a good chance his wife will be in the crowd. She's been one of his biggest supporters for a long time.

Alayna Galea'i-Finau and Tony have been married for over a decade now and have five children together. They officially tied the knot in 2012, five years after he turned pro on the PGA Tour.

Despite loving the game of golf, he admits that he doesn't love how much time away from his wife and children the sport demands. It's a busy schedule with a lot of travel and he loves his family.

He said in 2017 via People:

"I think the biggest challenge when I'm on the road is being away from my family. I don't have as much time with my children as I'd like."

The couple have been fairly private despite the celebrity status that Finau boasts. They've kept the details of how they met largely under wraps.

Tony Finau loves his wife Alayna and their children

Five children may seem like a lot, but it's not for the Finaus, who said:

"We'd like to at least have one more. We'll probably do five or six. We come from big families. I think Polynesians in general, but also the Mormon community, [Latter Day Saints], we like big families. I have five brothers and three sisters. (My wife) has three sisters and a brother."

Their children are named Jraice, Leilene Aiaga, Tony, Sage, and Sienna-Vee. The family, which included Tony Finau, his wife and children, were front and center during one of the episodes of Netflix's Full Swing documentary.

Finau's wife and children aren't at every Tour event of the year, but they do come to a lot:

"My kids come out probably about seven or eight times a year, then my wife probably twice as many. So maybe about half the events."

In 2022, following the death of Alayna's father, Tony suggested that the family come on the road with him during the five months he was traveling. She wrote on Instagram later:

"These five months have been the greatest blessing and tender mercy I ever needed. Stressful at times, but worth it! I wish we did this earlier, but it panned out the way it did, all on the lord's time."

In one of the biggest displays of their relationship, Alayna actually served as Tony's caddie in the 2018 Masters. Tony Finau placed T10 with a -7 and fell eight strokes behind winner Patrick Reed.

Tony Finau at the Masters

Together, the couple started the Tony Finau Foundation. This is a charitable organization that wants "to empower and inspire youth and their families to discover, develop and achieve the best of their gifts through education, wellness and recreation."

The duo have proved that they make an excellent couple. After more than a decade and five children, they've navigated the ups and downs of marriage and life on the PGA Tour with perfection.

No one knows what the future holds for them, but they've proven to be able to withstand it all.

