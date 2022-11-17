What happened to Tony Finau? Why did the golfer withdraw from 2022 RSM Classic?

Tony Finau just won the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open and is on an incredible hot streak. The World No. 12 golfer took the top spot in the tournament and was well on his way to another incredible finish in this week's RSM Classic before he had to withdraw.

This is technically the final event of the PGA Tour's calendar year, so it's an unfortunate end for a golfer who was playing really well.

Golf Central @GolfCentral Days after winning Houston Open, Tony Finau WDs from RSM Classic with minor injury: bit.ly/3hGAy4a Days after winning Houston Open, Tony Finau WDs from RSM Classic with minor injury: bit.ly/3hGAy4a https://t.co/GZmIfjfQgX

As for why he withdrew, the golfer cited an undisclosed injury. Finau's manager called it a “precautionary maintenance relative to a minor injury," according to Golf Channel. They did not disclose anything else about the injury.

Injury derails Tony Finau's hot streak

It was very unfortunate timing, as the golfer won in Houston by an incredible four shots. His victory there was his third win in his last seven appearances. His winning streak might have begun all the way back in May at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

He had a fourth-place finish, which may have been the catalyst for seven top-10 finishes in 12 tournaments. He was the favorite to win the RSM Classic before withdrawing.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Field changes at The RSM Classic:



William McGirt WD; replaced by Sung Kang

Tony Finau WD (injury); replaced by Kevin Chappell Field changes at The RSM Classic:William McGirt WD; replaced by Sung KangTony Finau WD (injury); replaced by Kevin Chappell

Kevin Chappell replaces him in the RSM field.

After winning the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Finau discussed the stress, according to ESPN:

"It was one of those days I fought and fought, and I made a lot of nice putts that calmed me. I've never been in this position. I had a lot of nerves. Overall, as the round went on, I felt better. I was happy to get the 'W' today."

According to Golf Digest, the success he's experienced is contagious, which has helped him perform well for a long time now:

"I've always had belief, but the confidence when you win is contagious. I've just always been a hopeful person, and I work extremely hard on my body and my game. And now I'm starting to bear the fruits of that labor, of all that work. It feels amazing … I'm starting to put together a pretty full package game."

Cadence Bank Houston Open - Final Round

He added that he wasn't sure he was going to do so well in the tournament:

"Honestly, on the first hole I didn't know if I had it in me today. It was one of those days where I just fought and fought and I made a lot of nice putts on the front nine to kind of calm into things. … I've never been in this position before, being in that big a lead with nine holes to play, so a lot of new nerves."

Despite the RSM being the final event of the PGA Tour year, Finau is slated to appear in Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge in early December. That is not an official PGA Tour event, though, so it seems like he will finish this season ranked 12th in the world.

