Justin Thomas set to play at the Wells Fargo Championship

Amid reports of a potential injury, Justin Thomas maintains that he will be a part of the Wells Fargo Championship. The next PGA Tour event will not miss the world number 15 golfer.

Thomas will be part of the field for the Wells Fargo Championship, which includes:

Jason Day

Tommy Fleetwood

Tom Kim

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Collin Morikawa

Seamus Power

Sam Burns

Akshay Bhatia

Davis Riley

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Tyrrell Hatton

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Young

Rickie Fowler

Rumors had surfaced of a hip injury when people noticed a significant drop in driving distance. Eventually, golfers do lose distance on their drives, but not this suddenly and not at Thomas' age of 30.

GOLF INJURY REPORT @InjuryReportPGA @oconestebann There have been rumors that he's been dealing with a hip or some other injury so far this season. He dropped around 10 yards per drive this year. @oconestebann There have been rumors that he's been dealing with a hip or some other injury so far this season. He dropped around 10 yards per drive this year.

Whether or not the drop in driving distance (which may have helped contribute to his slide from world number eight at the end of last season) is due to an injury, Thomas will play. Golfers often play through injuries, so this doesn't rule out a possible hip injury. It does mean that he'll play and make good on his 22-1 odds to win the whole thing.

Justin Thomas credits diet for big changes in game

Dieting can be a huge part of any golfer's game. That's true of any athlete, but especially in a sport where slight interruptions can be the biggest difference makers.

Thomas recently underwent a pretty serious diet change because he "felt off," according to Golf.com. No gluten for a year and no dairy for a year, plus a unique drink mixed with some peach-flavored powder and a LivPur hydration packet are staples of his new diet:

“I’m hoping it works because it sucks not being able to eat anything good. But if I don’t try it, I won’t know if it works, you know what I’m saying? Hoping that it’s something that’s going to help me a lot and just a little trial and error kind of thing.”

He also said back in March that the diet was tough:

“I mean, it sucks. I want a pizza so f***ing bad, you have no idea.”

Justin Thomas is on a strange diet

He believes he's still searching for the iconic win to define his career like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and others have. Perhaps the diet is the key as it seems to have at least improved his health. Could the winning begin at the Wells Fargo Championship?

