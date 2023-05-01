Adam Schenk will return to action this week after welcoming baby boy with his wife

Adam Schenk has not participated in the PGA Tour since the RBC Heritage due to his pregnant wife's delivery date. He was on paternity leave as he awaited the birth of his son and it was a successful delivery. Now that his son, named after the golfer, is born, he will return to action this week during the Wells Fargo Championship.

GOLF INJURY REPORT @InjuryReportPGA



Congrats @Kourtney_Schenk!



#WellsFargoChampionship @WellsFargoGolf twitter.com/alliancetractr… Alliance Tractor LLC @alliancetractr PGA Tour Golf Player Adam Schenk chose Alliance Tractor for his new John Deere Z530R! Adam comes from an agricultural background and recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Kourtney, who also has farming roots. Thank you, Schenk family!



: PGA Tour Golf Player Adam Schenk chose Alliance Tractor for his new John Deere Z530R! Adam comes from an agricultural background and recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Kourtney, who also has farming roots. Thank you, Schenk family! @acschenk1 + Bunker ⛳PGA Tour Golf Player Adam Schenk chose Alliance Tractor for his new John Deere Z530R! Adam comes from an agricultural background and recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Kourtney, who also has farming roots. Thank you, Schenk family! 📷: @acschenk1 + Bunker 🐾 https://t.co/yX0VXXiaoJ Adam Schenk (Paternity Leave) returns this week after taking a couple of weeks off to welcome his new baby boy Adam Schenk Jr. to the world!Congrats @acschenk1 Adam Schenk (Paternity Leave) returns this week after taking a couple of weeks off to welcome his new baby boy Adam Schenk Jr. to the world!Congrats @acschenk1 & @Kourtney_Schenk!#WellsFargoChampionship @WellsFargoGolf twitter.com/alliancetractr…

Golf Injury Report on Twitter broke the news, saying:

"Adam Schenk (Paternity Leave) returns this week after taking a couple of weeks off to welcome his new baby boy Adam Schenk Jr. to the world!"

Schenk will be among the field for the Wells Fargo Championship, which includes:

Sam Burns

Akshay Bhatia

Patrick Cantlay

Jason Day

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Adam Scott

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

Will Schenk's time off come back to bite him or will he slide right back into form?

Adam Schenk still searching for first PGA Tour victory

Adam Schenk has not won a PGA Tour event just yet. He's currently +15000 to win the Wells Fargo championship behind Adam Scott (+8000), Tommy Fleetwood (+4500 and also searching for his first win), Max Homa (+2000), Patrick Cantlay (+1200), and Rory McIlroy (+800 and the favorite).

Can Adam Schenk win the Wells Fargo Championship?

He nearly earned a victory at the RBC Heritage when he shot seven under par. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, but he's getting closer and closer to that elusive first win.

Schenk said via Golf Channel:

“It stinks. I hit a really bad drive on the last hole. I toed it. Wish I could have lightly hit somebody and stayed where I had a chance to get to the green, but it did not, and I didn't deserve it. I had a chance with the wedge shot that came up short, and then I had a chance with the putt, which surprisingly actually hit the pin and came close. It stinks to get so close, but great week all in all, so I can't really complain.”

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to get a win, something he's been searching for since he turned pro in 2015. Does the Wells Fargo Championship hold what Schenk has been looking for or will he have to wait even longer to break through?

Poll : 0 votes