RBC Heritage becomes the second-most watched final round this year after Masters 2023

RBC Heritage is not really considered one of golf's premier events. It had the unfortunate distinction of following the Masters - an unenviable position on the schedule. After the high of the major tournament, several players withdrew and many fans may have been disinterested.

However, RBC proved over the weekend that they are a force to be reckoned with. The ratings for the final round had tons of viewers. In fact, it was the second-most-watched final round of the entire year.

"Sunday at the RBC Heritage was the most watched final round of the season thus far, only trailing the Masters - 4.152M viewers, up 11% from 3.676M last year. Spieth in contention remains one of the stars who can clearly bring the viewers."

It also helps that the RBC Heritage featured an excellent final. The two leaders had to go to a playoff and there were only three shots between the first and sixth players on the leaderboard.

It was an excellent round of golf and clearly, many fans tuned in to catch the end of it.

Winner Matt Fitzpatrick wants RBC Heritage to stay a designated event

There are several designated events on the PGA Tour. These are part of the Player Impact Program, which rewards players for playing in certain events all year. For example, Rory McIlroy makes $12 million a year for maintaining participation.

Alongside the RBC Heritage, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the WM Phoenix Open, the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Match Play, the Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament, and the Travelers Championship are designated events in 2023.

After his victory at the Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick made his plea that the event should remain a designated one so that top players will participate.

He said via Golf Channel:

“I always remember coming here and saying to my dad, ‘Is Tiger going to be in it here?’ And my dad is like, ‘No, Tiger is not playing this week.' I seem to remember that happening a lot. … I was always looking for Tiger.”

When it wasn't a designated event, stars like Tiger Woods didn't have to participate. Fitzpatrick went on:

“I think it deserves a good field. I think the fact that Jon Rahm came after winning the Masters, I think, is probably a testament to the tournament as well as a testament to himself for doing that. Yeah, really hope it is an elevated event next year, and I think it's a great place to have one.”

Jon Rahm stayed in the RBC Heritage field

Jon Rahm's presence after winning the Masters undoubtedly helped boost the viewership and the overall experience. Fitzpatrick added:

“You've seen the crowds out there this week. I feel like they've been really good. I feel like ticket sales probably are also really good. It's a great town to have a golf tournament. The golf course is fantastic. It really is a true test, and it's different to what we play week in and week out. It really is.”

If the reigning champion has his way, the RBC Heritage will stay designated.

