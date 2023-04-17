RBC Heritage leaderboard, standouts and more

The RBC Heritage, a PGA Tour event with the unfortunate task of directly following the Masters, has come and gone. It was an absolutely stellar round of golf that saw a lot of fine performances. Just a few shots separated the leaders from the rest of the pack on an action-packed weekend.

The final leaderboard was a tie that forced a playoff between two red-hot golfers. Here's everything you need to know, including who came out on top at the event and what they did for their various placements.

RBC Heritage final leaderboard, payouts, and more

Here's what the final leaderboard was as well as the payouts for placements at the RBC Heritage:

Win: Matt Fitzpatrick, -17, $3,600,000

P-2: Jordan Spieth, -17, $2,180,000

3: Patrick Cantlay, -16, $1,380,000

4: Xander Schauffele, -15, $980,000

T-5: Sahith Theegala, -14, $772,500

T-5: Hayden Buckley, -14, $772,500

T-7: Brian Harman, -13, $607,500

T-7: Emiliano Grillo, -13, $607,500

T-7: Sungjae Im, -13, $607,500

T-7: Cam Davis, -13, $607,500

T-11: Scottie Scheffler, -12, $445,000

T-11: Chez Reavie, -12, $445,000

T-11: Taylor Moore, -12, $445,000

T-11: Mark Hubbard, -12, $445,000

T-15: Sam Burns, -11, $335,00

T-15: Jon Rahm, -11, $335,000

T-15: Rickie Fowler, -11, $335,000

T-15: Tommy Fleetwood, -11, $335,000

T-19: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, -10 $237,000

T-19: Tyrrell Hatton, -10 $237,000

T-19: Carson Young, -10 $237,000

T-19: Patrick Rodgers, -10 $237,000

T-19: Russell Henley, -10 $237,000

T-19: Matt Kuchar, -10 $237,000

The final leaderboard had Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth tied at 17 under. Both of them edged out Patrick Cantlay by one shot and headed to a playoff. Fitzpatrick shot 10 and Spieth shot 12, giving Fitzpatrick the edge for the RBC Heritage title.

Cantlay came in as the world number four, watching Rahm, Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy battle it out for numbers one through three. With his third-place finish, he moves ever closer to McIlroy, who didn't even play.

Patrick Cantlay did well at the RBC Heritage

Jon Rahm didn't win, but he did do pretty well with a -11, placing him T15 among a tightly compacted leaderboard. It can be tough to follow up a Masters victory but he refused to withdraw and put in a stellar performance.

Scottie Scheffler, who is battling with Rahm for the world number-one spot in OWGR, was not to be outdone, though. Despite some complaints about aspects of the golf course they played on, Scheffler was one shot ahead of Rahm to come in T11.

Much of the news originally surrounding the RBC Heritage was about who wasn't going to play and the withdrawals. Rory McIlroy's WD, which cost him $3 million of his PIP payout for the year, was all over the news. Jason Day's withdrawal and Rahm's refusal to withdraw even after winning the Masters was big news as well.

However, the competition was so good that when the event started, all that talk of who was not participating went away. The excellent performances and tight leaderboard made for a wonderful event. When Fitzpatrick and Spieth were battling it out down the stretch and in the playoff, no one was worried about who did or didn't compete.

