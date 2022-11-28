2022 Investec South African Open Championship: Field, schedule, prize money and more

The 2022 Investec South African Open is slated to begin on Thursday, December 1. The latest event on the European Tour is expected to be extremely competitive and will be one of the final European Tour events of 2022.
It will begin on December 1 and last through December 4. It will take place at the Gary Player Golf Course. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming event, including how much money is at stake.
Player field for the South African Open
125 golfers are slated to take part in this event. Here's the full field of participants for the Investec South African Open:
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Jacques Blaauw
- Merrick Bremner
- Christoffer Bring
- Jonathan Broomhead
- Daniel Brown
- Luke Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Dean Burmester
- Jorge Campillo
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Estiaan Conradie
- Ruan Conradie
- Sean Crocker
- Mj Daffue
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Kyle De Beer
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- Cj Du Plessis
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Rhys Enoch
- Philip Eriksson
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Dylan Frittelli
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Branden Grace
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Alex Haindl
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B Hansen
- Angel Hidalgo
- Jean Hugo
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Scott Jamieson
- Luke Jerling
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Andrew Johnston
- Rupert Kaminski
- Anton Karlsson
- Nathan Kimsey
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Ruan Korb
- Jbe Kruger
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Romain Langasque
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Herman Loubser
- Joost Luiten
- Christian Maas
- Tom Mckibbin
- Anthony Michael
- Edoardo Molinari
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- Dylan Naidoo
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Adrian Otaegui
- Hennie Otto
- Michael G Palmer
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Yurav Premlall
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Jayden Schaper
- Matti Schmid
- Freddy Schott
- Charl Schwartzel
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Martin Simonsen
- Combrinck Smit
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Jean-Paul Strydom
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Ashun Wu
None of these golfers are currently ranked in the world's top 50.
Prize money for the South African Championship
The reported prize purse for this European Tour event is €1,084,353, which translates to roughly $1,311,861 USD.
This is a fairly hefty prize purse, though it pales in comparison to some of the top competitions on the PGA Tour, which can carry prize purses of more than $5 million.
It also doesn't compare to the money handed out for LIV Golf events, but even the PGA Tour pales in comparison to the money over there.
The prize will be split among top performers. However, there are 125 players and many will walk away without much. On the other hand, those who do well can receive a solid prize for their efforts in the 2022 South African Championship.