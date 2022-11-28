2022 Investec South African Open Championship: Field, schedule, prize money and more

The 2022 Investec South African Open is slated to begin on Thursday, December 1. The latest event on the European Tour is expected to be extremely competitive and will be one of the final European Tour events of 2022.

It will begin on December 1 and last through December 4. It will take place at the Gary Player Golf Course. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming event, including how much money is at stake.

Player field for the South African Open

125 golfers are slated to take part in this event. Here's the full field of participants for the Investec South African Open:

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Jacques Blaauw

Merrick Bremner

Christoffer Bring

Jonathan Broomhead

Daniel Brown

Luke Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Dean Burmester

Jorge Campillo

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Estiaan Conradie

Ruan Conradie

Sean Crocker

Mj Daffue

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Kyle De Beer

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Wynand Dingle

Cj Du Plessis

Hennie Du Plessis

James Hart Du Preez

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Rhys Enoch

Philip Eriksson

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Dylan Frittelli

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Branden Grace

Mateusz Gradecki

Alex Haindl

Chase Hanna

Joachim B Hansen

Angel Hidalgo

Jean Hugo

Oliver Hundebøll

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Scott Jamieson

Luke Jerling

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Andrew Johnston

Rupert Kaminski

Anton Karlsson

Nathan Kimsey

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Ruan Korb

Jbe Kruger

Jacques Kruyswijk

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Herman Loubser

Joost Luiten

Christian Maas

Tom Mckibbin

Anthony Michael

Edoardo Molinari

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Adrian Otaegui

Hennie Otto

Michael G Palmer

Aldrich Potgieter

Yurav Premlall

Jaco Prinsloo

Tapio Pulkkanen

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Jayden Schaper

Matti Schmid

Freddy Schott

Charl Schwartzel

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Martin Simonsen

Combrinck Smit

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Jean-Paul Strydom

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Jaco Van Zyl

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Ashun Wu

None of these golfers are currently ranked in the world's top 50.

Prize money for the South African Championship

The reported prize purse for this European Tour event is €1,084,353, which translates to roughly $1,311,861 USD.

This is a fairly hefty prize purse, though it pales in comparison to some of the top competitions on the PGA Tour, which can carry prize purses of more than $5 million.

Ashan Wu will also be participating

It also doesn't compare to the money handed out for LIV Golf events, but even the PGA Tour pales in comparison to the money over there.

The prize will be split among top performers. However, there are 125 players and many will walk away without much. On the other hand, those who do well can receive a solid prize for their efforts in the 2022 South African Championship.

