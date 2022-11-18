2022 RSM Classic: Day 1 leaderboard and Day 2 tee times 

The 2022 RSM Classic is underway at Sea Island Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The four-day event, which started on Thursday, November 17, reaches Day 2 of the competition with Cole Hammer at the top of the leaderboard at the end of Day 1.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR It's been a wild ride for Cole Hammer It's been a wild ride for Cole Hammer 😅 https://t.co/YG6reSvvyo

Hammer, who graduated from Texas this May, got off to a strong start on Thursday, posting a score of 8 under 64, just a week after he made his first cut as a professional at the Houston Open. He was followed by another Texas graduate, Ben Griffin, who scored a 7-under 65. Three players, namely Beus Hossler, Callum Tarren, and Justin Suh, were tied for third, scoring 6 under 64.

The RSM Classic 2022 is the last PGA Tour event this year and will conclude on Sunday, November 20.

2022 RSM Classic Round 2 tee times (Eastern Time)

Here are the Friday tee times for the 2022 RSM Classic:

1st tee – Seaside

9 am Dylan Frittelli, Keith Mitchell, Chris Stroud

9:10 am Martin Trainer, Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd

9:20 am Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson

9:30 am Ben Taylor, Trevor Werbylo, Brett Drewitt

9:40 am Nick Hardy, Tyson Alexander, Justin Suh

9:50 am Harry Higgs, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu

10 am Vaughn Taylor, Sam Ryder, Kelly Kraft

10:10 am Aaron Baddeley, Matt Wallace, Stephan Jaeger

10:20 am Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Brian Harman

10:30 am Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

10:40 am Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Percy, Austin Smotherman

10:50 am Philip Knowles, Cole Hammer

11 am Carl Yuan, Vincent Norrman, Jacob Bridgeman

10th tee – Seaside

9 am Adam Schenk, Henrik Norlander, Alex Smalley

9:10 am Kevin Streelman, Lee Hodges, Matthias Schwab

9:20 am Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry

9:30 am Russell Knox, Chris Kirk, Davis Riley

9:40 am Eric Cole, Brandon Matthews, Palmer Jackson

9:50 am Zecheng Dou, Nico Echavarria, Spencer Ralston

10 am Austin Cook, Brandon Wu, Max McGreevy

10:10 am Nate Lashley, John Huh, Taylor Pendrith

10:20 am Cameron Champ, Sahith Theegala, Scott Brown

10:30 am Ryan Armour, David Lingmerth, Rory Sabbatini

10:40 am S.H. Kim, Erik Barnes, Brent Grant

10:50 am Joseph Bramlett, Matti Schmid, Augusto Nunez

11 am Sam Stevens, Kyle Westmoreland, Kevin Roy

1st tee – Plantation

9 am Brian Stuard, Wyndham Clark, Greyson Sigg

9:10 am Adam Long, Michael Kim, Taylor Moore

9:20 am J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Tom Hoge

9:30 am Seung-Yul Noh, Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings

9:40 am Paul Haley II, Trevor Cone, Akshay Bhatia

9:50 am Robby Shelton, Michael Gligic, Tim Weinhart

10 am Kevin Tway, Beau Hossler, Callum Tarren

10:10 am Sung Kang, Brice Garnett, Matthew NeSmith

10:20 am Ryan Brehm, Sepp Straka, Stewart Cink

10:30 am Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd

10:40 am Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Nick Watney

10:50 am Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Kevin Yu

11 am MJ Daffue, Tano Goya, Conner Godsey

10th tee – Plantation

9 am Troy Merritt, Hank Lebioda, David Lipsky

9:10 am Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Danny Lee

9:20 am Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Jason Day

9:30 am Mackenzie Hughes, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar

9:40 am Andrew Putnam, Doc Redman, Aaron Rai

9:50 am Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson, Harry Hall

10 am Scott Piercy, Sean O’Hair, Byeong Hun An

10:10 am Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Zac Blair

10:20 am J.T. Poston, Luke List, Tyler Duncan

10:30 am Trey Mullinax, Richy Werenski, Francesco Molinari

10:40 am Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Justin Lower

10:50 am Will Gordon, Harrison Endycott, Bryson Nimmer

11 am Dean Burmester, Carson Young, Chris Gotterup

Poll : 0 votes