2022 RSM Classic: Tee times, schedule and where to watch

The final official PGA Tour event of the calendar year is here. After the Cadence Bank Houston Open last week, golfers are now in Georgia for the 2022 RSM Classic. The four-day event will kick off on Thursday, November 17, and will go on till Sunday, November 20.

The event, held at the Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, features a loaded line-up headlined by six past champions. The 2022 RSM Classic will have the likes of Houston Open winner Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Tyler Duncan, and two-time winner Robert Streb teeing up.

Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Stewart Cink, Jason Day, Jason Dufner, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes, Austin Cook, and Taylor Montgomery will also be at the event. Defending champion Talor Gooch will not be at the event following his defection to LIV Golf.

The top 65 at the event will play for an $8.1 million purse. The RSM Classic winner will bag a prize of $1,458,000, along with 36 Official World Golf Ranking points and 500 FedEx Cup points.

2022 RSM Classic: TV schedule

The 2022 RSM Classic will be live on the Golf Channel/Peacock. Live coverage of the event will be streamed on Thursday and Friday from 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm. The event will be covered from 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm on Saturday and Sunday. SiriusXM will do radio coverage of the event from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm on Thursday and Friday and 11.00 am to 4.00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

2022 RSM Classic tee times (all times EST)

Here are the Thursday tee times of the 2022 RSM Classic:

1st tee – Seaside

9:00 am - Scott Piercy, Sean O’Hair, Byeong Hun An

9:10 am - Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Zac Blair

9:20 am - J.T. Poston, Luke List, Tyler Duncan

9:30 am - Trey Mullinax, Richy Werenski, Francesco Molinari

9:40 am - Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Justin Lower

9:50 am - Will Gordon, Harrison Endycott, Bryson Nimmer

10:00 am - Dean Burmester, Carson Young, Chris Gotterup

10:10 am - Troy Merritt, Hank Lebioda, David Lipsky

10:20 am - Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Danny Lee

10:30 am - Seamus Power, Joel Dahmen, Jason Day

10:40 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Robert Streb, Matt Kuchar

10:50 am - Andrew Putnam, Doc Redman, Aaron Rai

11:00 am - Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson, Harry Hall

10th tee – Seaside

9:00 am - Kevin Tway, Beau Hossler, Callum Tarren

9:10 am - Sung Kang, Brice Garnett, Matthew NeSmith

9:20 am - Ryan Brehm, Sepp Straka, Stewart Cink

9:30 am - Jim Herman, Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd

9:40 am - Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Nick Watney

9:50 am - Taylor Montgomery, Scott Harrington, Kevin Yu

10:00 am - MJ Daffue, Tano Goya, Conner Godsey

10:10 am - Brian Stuard, Wyndham Clark, Greyson Sigg

10:20 am - Adam Long, Michael Kim, Taylor Moore

10:30 am - J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Tom Hoge

10:40 am - Seung-Yul Noh, Chesson Hadley, Scott Stallings

10:50 am - Paul Haley II, Trevor Cone, Akshay Bhatia

11:00 am - Robby Shelton, Michael Gligic, Tim Weinhart

1st tee – Plantation

9:00 am - Austin Cook, Brandon Wu, Max McGreevy

9:10 am - Nate Lashley, John Huh, Taylor Pendrith

9:20 am - Cameron Champ, Davis Love, Sahith Theegala

9:30 am - Ryan Armour, David Lingmerth, Rory Sabbatini

9:40 am - S.H. Kim, Erik Barnes, Brent Grant

9:50 am - Joseph Bramlett, Matti Schmid, Augusto Nunez

10:00 am - Sam Stevens, Kyle Westmoreland, Kevin Roy

10:10 am - Adam Schenk, Henrik Norlander, Alex Smalley

10:20 am - Kevin Streelman, Lee Hodges, Matthias Schwab

10:30 am - Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry

10:40 am - Russell Knox, Chris Kirk, Davis Riley

10:50 am - Eric Cole, Brandon Matthews, Palmer Jackson

11:00 am - Zecheng Dou, Nico Echavarria, Spencer Ralston

10th tee – Plantation

9:00 am - Vaughn Taylor, Sam Ryder, Kelly Kraft

9:10 am - Aaron Baddeley, Matt Wallace, Stephan Jaeger

9:20 am - Kevin Kisner, Harris English, Brian Harman

9:30 am - Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson

9:40 am - Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Percy, Austin Smotherman

9:50 am - Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles, Cole Hammer

10:00 am - Carl Yuan, Vincent Norrman, Jacob Bridgeman

10:10 am - Dylan Frittelli, Keith Mitchell, Chris Stroud

10:20 am - Martin Trainer, Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd

10:30 am - Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson

10:40 am - Ben Taylor, Trevor Werbylo, Brett Drewitt

10:50 am - Nick Hardy, Tyson Alexander, Justin Suh

11:00 am - Harry Higgs, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu

After the RSM Classic, the PGA Tour will head to the Bahamas from the 2022 Hero World Challenge after the Thanksgiving break.

