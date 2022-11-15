Tony Finau and six past champions to headline the 2022 RSM Classic field

After a successful 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open outing in Texas, the PGA Tour now travels to Georgia for the RSM Classic. The event will be the final PGA Tour event of 2022 and will feature some top-ranked players, including six past champions.
It will be headlined by Houston Open winner Tony Finau. Finau will be challenged on the field by past champions like Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Austin Cook, Tyler Duncan, and two-time winner Robert Streb.
The Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia is set to host the RSM Classic yet again this weekend. The event will be played from November 17 to 20. As the American circuit nears its business end, golfers will be aiming to put on a strong showing.
The event will have a 156-player field with a 36-hole cut for the top 65. One of the more interesting stops on the PGA Tour schedule, the 2022 RSM Classic has a $8.1 million purse, with a winner's share of $1,458,000. Apart from the paycheck, the winner will also earn 36 Official World Golf Ranking points, based on field strength, and 500 FedEx Cup points.
The winner will also bag a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, along with berths into the 2023 Masters, 2023 PGA Championship, and next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The 2022 RSM Classic field
Much like last week’s Houston Open, the 2022 RSM Classic field will feature some of the highest-ranked players in the field. As mentioned earlier, the event will include 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open winner Tony Finau, who will be returning to Sea Island for the first time since 2014. Interestingly, he has emerged as a favorite to win the event.
Finau will be joined on the field by past champions Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Austin Cook, Tyler Duncan, and Robert Streb. The field will also feature the likes of Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Stewart Cink, Jason Day, Jason Dufner, and Seamus Power.
Here is the full field for the 2022 RSM Classic field:
Following the RSM Classic, the PGA Tour will head to the Bahamas for the 2022 Hero World Challenge. The unofficial event will be played after the Thanksgiving break. The event hosted by Tiger Woods will also be his return to the tour after a break. The QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, will be the next event.