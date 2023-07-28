2023 3M Open Friday tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2023 3M Open ended with Lee Hodges in the lead. The 28-year-old American golfer carded a bogey-free 8-under 63 to take the early lead on Thursday at TPC Twin Cities. He was trailed by the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker, Tyler Duncan and Kevin Streelman sharing T-2 at 7-under 64.

With FedEx Cup Playoffs fast approaching, the golfers will look to make the best of their 3M Open outing this weekend. It’ll be interesting to see how the big names like Justin Thomas and Tony Finau fare on Friday. For the unversed, defending champion Finau currently sits T-9 on the leaderboard. However, Thomas had a forgettable start to the weekend, sitting T-46.

2023 3M Open Friday tee times

The 2023 3M Open will resume on Friday at 7:45 am with Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler and Tyson Alexander on the first tee. The pairing of Cameron Percy, Eric Cole and Dylan Wu will follow suit at 7:56 am.

3M Open leader Lee Hodges will tee off alongside Martin Trainer and Justin Lower at 3:00 pm.

Here are the complete tee times for Friday’s first round of the 2023 3M Open (All times Eastern):

1st tee

7:45 am - Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander

7:56 am - Cameron Percy, Eric Cole, Dylan Wu

8:07 am - Matt NeSmith, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

8:18 am - J.J. Spaun, Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin

8:29 am - Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Andrew Landry

8:40 am - Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Charley Hoffman

8:51 am - Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson

9:02 am - Ryan Armour, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky

9:13 am - Ryan Palmer, Adam Long, Ben Taylor

9:24 am - Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati, Harry Higgs

9:35 am - MJ Daffue, Brandon Matthews, Kevin Roy

9:46 am - Carl Yuan, Matti Schmid, Kaito Onishi

9:57 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Gale, Preston Summerhays (a)

1:10 pm - Zac Blair, Harry Hall, Paul Haley II

1:21 pm - Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh

1:32 pm - Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Fox

1:43 pm - Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

1:54 pm - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:05 pm - Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

2:16 pm - Nico Echavarria, Cam Davis, Jim Herman

2:27 pm - Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, Sam Stevens

2:38 pm - Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Brandon Wu

2:49 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

3:00 pm - Martin Trainer, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower

3:11 pm - Augusto Núñez, Kyle Westmoreland, Frankie Capan III

3:22 pm - Scott Harrington, Trevor Werbylo, Thomas Lehman

10th tee

7:45 am - Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Montgomery

7:56 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda

8:07 am - Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Harrison Endycott

8:18 am - K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

8:29 am - Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

8:40 am - Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Chris Stroud

8:51 am - Will Gordon, Andrew Novak, Austin Smotherman

9:02 am - Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, David Hearn

9:13 am - Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Sean O’Hair

9:24 am - Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Jonathan Byrd

9:35 am - Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, Alex Gaugert

9:46 am - Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard

9:57 am - Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, Derek Hitchner

1:10 pm - Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

1:21 pm - Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

1:32 pm - Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim

1:43 pm - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover

1:54 pm - Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar

2:05 pm - Adam Svensson, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

2:16 pm - Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

2:27 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab

2:38 pm - Troy Merritt, James Hahn, Max McGreevy

2:49 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, Taylor Pendrith

3:00 pm - Kevin Tway, S.Y. Noh, Zecheng Dou

3:11 pm - Brent Grant, Noah Hofman, Sam Bennett

3:22 pm - Michael Gligic, Eric Rolland, Caleb VanArragon (a)

PGA Tour's 3M Open Saturday tee times will be updated after Friday’s play.