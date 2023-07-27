What is the format of 2023 3M Open?

The 2023 3M Open is set to commence on July 27. The four-day affair will end on July 30. The Open tournament has created massive buzz in the media. Many golf fanatics are waiting for the event to commence.

The format of the 3M Open will be similar to other events with its own twists making it an authentic and exhilarrating affair. The event will be held in Blaine, Minnesota, and players from around the world will compete to clinch their spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Let's take a look at the tournamet format below.

Stroke Play

The Stroke Play is a speciality of the 3M Open tournament. Instead of pitting golf players against each other, they compete to get the best score out of the 18-hole field. The players with the lowest number of strokes at the end of the round will be declared the winner. Therefore, consistency will play an important role and a single bogey can have a massive impact to the overall score.

72-Hole Competiton

The tournament will consist of 72 holes divided into four rounds spanning four days. Interestingly, every competing golfer will have to play for 18 holes every day, and their cummulative score will be added based on their performance and consistency throughout the four days.

The Cut to 65

This format of the tournament makes things extremely interesting. Following the performance of two rounds, the field will be reduced to the 65 best performing players out of the 156. This will make the competition more intense and competitive.

Tiebreaker

The Open tournament will have a tiebreaker in place. Therefore, the first position will not be shared by two people, and they will fight it out for the top spot. Golf will turn into a sudden death game during a tiebreaker, and competitors will play for one hole at a time until they get the better of the other.

Tony Finau hoping to keep his 3M Open streak alive

Professional golfer Tony Finau has entered Blaine, Minnesota, as a strong favorite. The 33-year-old is the defending champion and will look to repeat the feat this year as well. Finau is on a roll after winning two major golf events, including the Northern Trust and the Puerto Rico open.

Currently, he is ranked behind Cameron Young; however, he will also face stern competition from Sungjae Im, who is looking for retribution after a dissapointing result last year.

Most importantly, the 3M Open tournament is a major tournament of the PGA Tour, and many players will fight for a first place finish, including Tony Finau.