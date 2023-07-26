2023 3M Open Thursday tee times and pairings explored 

The 2023 3M Open, which follows The Open Championship on the PGA Tour schedule, is set to tee off on Thursday, July 27. The four-day event will be played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota and will feature 156 players. The event will see the circuit’s top golfers go up against each other for the $7.8 million prize purse.

With the FedEx Cup Playoffs on the horizon, some of the PGA Tour golfers will be looking to make it big this weekend. It is pertinent to note that the 2023 3M Open will feature 11 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players, including the likes of Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka and Sungjae Im, on its field. Apart from the prize money, the golfers will be eyeing valuable FedEx Cup points as the 2023 schedule enters its business end.

2023 3M Open Thursday tee times

The 2023 3M Open will tee off at TPC Twin Cities at 7:45 am with Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft and Kramer Hickok on the first tee. The pairing of Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim and Ben Griffin will follow suit at 7:56 am.

Notably, top-ranked golfer Cameron Young will tee off with K.H. Lee and Sahith Theegala at 1:43 pm and 3M Open favorite Justin Thomas will tee off with Joel Dahmen and Gary Woodland at 1:54 pm.

Here are the complete tee times for Thursday’s first round of the 2023 3M Open (All times Eastern):

1st tee

7:45 am - Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

7:56 am - Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

8:07 am - Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim

8:18 am - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover

8:29 am - Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar

8:40 am - Adam Svensson, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

8:51 am - Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

9:02 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab

9:13 am - Troy Merritt, James Hahn, Max McGreevy

9:24 am - Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, Taylor Pendrith

9:35 am - Kevin Tway, S.Y. Noh, Zecheng Dou

9:46 am - Brent Grant, Noah Hofman, Sam Bennett

9:57 am - Michael Gligic, Eric Rolland, Caleb VanArragon (a)

1:10 pm - Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Montgomery

1:21 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda

1:32 pm - Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Harrison Endycott

1:43 pm - K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1:54 pm - Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

2:05 pm - Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ

2:16 pm - Will Gordon, Andrew Novak, Austin Smotherman

2:27 pm - Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, David Hearn

2:38 pm - Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Sean O’Hair

2:49 pm - Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Jonathan Byrd

3:00 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, Alex Gaugert

3:11 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard

3:22 pm - Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, Derek Hitchner

10th tee

7:45 am - Zac Blair, Harry Hall, Paul Haley II

7:56 am - Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh

8:07 am - Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Fox

8:18 am - Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

8:29 am - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 am - Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

8:51 am - Nico Echavarria, Cam Davis, Jim Herman

9:02 am - Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, Sam Stevens

9:13 am - Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Brandon Wu

9:24 am - Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

9:35 am - Martin Trainer, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower

9:46 am - Augusto Núñez, Kyle Westmoreland, Frankie Capan III

9:57 am - Scott Harrington, Trevor Werbylo, Thomas Lehman

1:10 pm - Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander

1:21 pm - Cameron Percy, Eric Cole, Dylan Wu

1:32 pm - Matt NeSmith, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

1:43 pm - J.J. Spaun, Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin

1:54 pm - Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Andrew Landry

2:05 pm - Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Charley Hoffman

2:16 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson

2:27 pm - Ryan Armour, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky

2:38 pm - Ryan Palmer, Adam Long, Ben Taylor

2:49 pm - Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati, Harry Higgs

3:00 pm - MJ Daffue, Brandon Matthews, Kevin Roy

3:11 pm - Carl Yuan, Matti Schmid, Kaito Onishi

3:22 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Gale, Preston Summerhays (a)

More details on the PGA Tour's 3M Open, including prize money, will be updated soon.