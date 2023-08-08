2023 AIG Women's Open: Schedule, venue, top players, prize money and more

The 2023 AIG Women's Open, also known as the Women's British Open, is all set to be held between August 10 and 13 at the Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England. It will mark the final major championship of the 2023 LPGA Season.

The field of 144 talented golfers will play for a prize purse of an impressive $7.3 million, with over $1 million going to the winner. The top 65 players and ties will go into the weekend, surviving the 36-hole cut.

The Walton Heath Golf Club is an iconic golf course, known for its rich history in professional golf. It has a par of 72 and spans over 7,406 yards. Ashleigh Buhai is the defending champion, winning in a playoff against Chun In-gee at the Muirfield Golf Course.

If Buhai were to win again this year, she would become the first golfer in history to win the AIG Women's Open back-to-back. Celine Boutier is a crowd favorite to win this week. Boutier won the Evian Championship and the Scottish Open in consecutive tournament weekends.

With Boutier's current momentum, she looks unstoppable and could go for a possible triple win. The stars of LPGA- Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, and Lydia Ko- have not had an ideal major championship season, and will be looking to pick up one last win at the AIG Women's Open for the year.

Full Field for the 2023 AIG Women's Open

Here is the full field for the 2023 AIG Women's Open:

Alex, Marina

Alonso, Carmen

An, Narin

Anai, Lala

Anannarukarn, Pajaree

Ashok, Aditi Ashok

Baba, Saki (a)

Boonchant, Jaravee

Borge, Celine

Boutier, Celine

Buhai, Ashleigh

Castren, Matilda

Cheenglab, Trichat

Chien, Peiyun

Choi, Hye-Jin

Chun, In Gee

Ciganda, Carlota

Corpuz, Allisen

Coughlin, Lauren

Dagar, Diksha

Davidson Spilkova, Klara

Davies, Laura

De Roey, Manon

Delacour, Perrine

Dryburgh, Gemma

Duncan, Lindy

Ewart Shadoff, Jodi

Ewing, Ally

Fassi, Maria

Furue, Ayaka

Gainer, Cara

Galitsky, Eila (a)

Grant, Linn

Green, Hannah

Gustavsson, Johanna

Hall, Georgia

Harigae, Mina

Hataoka, Nasa

Heath, Charlotte (a)

Hedwall, Caroline

Henderson, Brooke M

Henseleit, Esther

Herbin, Celine

Hewson, Alice

Horder, Chiara (a)

Huang, Ting-Hsuan (a)

Hull, Charley

Humphreys, Lily May

Iturrioz, Nuria

Iwai, Akie

Iwai, Chisato

Ji, Eun-Hee

Jutanugarn, Ariya

Jutanugarn, Moriya

Kang, Danielle

Katsu, Minami

Khang, Megan

Kim, A Lim

Kim, Grace

Kim, Hyo-Joo

Kim, In-Kyung

Kim, Sei Young

Kimura, Ayako

Knight, Cheyenne

Ko, Jin Young

Ko, Lydia

Koerstz Madsen, Nanna

Koivisto, Tiia

Korda, Nelly

Kupcho, Jennifer

Kyriacou, Stephanie

Lee, Alison

Lee, Andrea

Lee, Minjee

Lee6, Jeongeun

Lewis, Stacy

Lin, Xi Yu

Liu, Yan

Liu, Yu

Lopez Ramirez, Julia (a)

Lopez, Gaby

MacLaren, Meghan

Maguire, Leona

Matthew, Catriona

Meadow, Stephanie

Metraux, Morgane

Napoleaova, Kristyna

Noja, Chiara

Nordqvist, Anna

O’Toole, Ryann

Pace, Lee-Anne

Pettersson, Lisa

Reid, Mel

Reto, Paula

Rossi, Valentina (a)

Roussin, Pauline

Ryu, Hae Ran

Sagstrom, Madelene

Salas, Lizette

Saso, Yuka

Schmelzel, Sarah

Schmidt, Patricia Isabel

Shibuno, Hinako

Shin, Jenny

Shin, Jiyai

Simmermacher, Magdalena

Stanford, Angela

Stark, Maja

Strom, Linnea

Tardy, Bailey

Tavatanakit, Patty

Thitikul, Atthaya

Thompson, Lexi

Trivino, Ana Pelaez

Valenzuela, Albane

Vu, Lilia

Weaver-Wright, Lindsey

Yamashita, Miyu

Yang, Amy

Yin, Angel

Yin, Ruoning

Yoshida, Yuri

Young, Liz

Zhang, Rose