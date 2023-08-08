2023 AIG Women's Open: Schedule, venue, top players, prize money and more

The 2023 AIG Women's Open, also known as the Women's British Open, is all set to be held between August 10 and 13 at the Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England. It will mark the final major championship of the 2023 LPGA Season.
The field of 144 talented golfers will play for a prize purse of an impressive $7.3 million, with over $1 million going to the winner. The top 65 players and ties will go into the weekend, surviving the 36-hole cut.
The Walton Heath Golf Club is an iconic golf course, known for its rich history in professional golf. It has a par of 72 and spans over 7,406 yards. Ashleigh Buhai is the defending champion, winning in a playoff against Chun In-gee at the Muirfield Golf Course.
If Buhai were to win again this year, she would become the first golfer in history to win the AIG Women's Open back-to-back. Celine Boutier is a crowd favorite to win this week. Boutier won the Evian Championship and the Scottish Open in consecutive tournament weekends.
With Boutier's current momentum, she looks unstoppable and could go for a possible triple win. The stars of LPGA- Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, and Lydia Ko- have not had an ideal major championship season, and will be looking to pick up one last win at the AIG Women's Open for the year.
Full Field for the 2023 AIG Women's Open
Here is the full field for the 2023 AIG Women's Open:
- Alex, Marina
- Alonso, Carmen
- An, Narin
- Anai, Lala
- Anannarukarn, Pajaree
- Ashok, Aditi Ashok
- Baba, Saki (a)
- Boonchant, Jaravee
- Borge, Celine
- Boutier, Celine
- Buhai, Ashleigh
- Castren, Matilda
- Cheenglab, Trichat
- Chien, Peiyun
- Choi, Hye-Jin
- Chun, In Gee
- Ciganda, Carlota
- Corpuz, Allisen
- Coughlin, Lauren
- Dagar, Diksha
- Davidson Spilkova, Klara
- Davies, Laura
- De Roey, Manon
- Delacour, Perrine
- Dryburgh, Gemma
- Duncan, Lindy
- Ewart Shadoff, Jodi
- Ewing, Ally
- Fassi, Maria
- Furue, Ayaka
- Gainer, Cara
- Galitsky, Eila (a)
- Grant, Linn
- Green, Hannah
- Gustavsson, Johanna
- Hall, Georgia
- Harigae, Mina
- Hataoka, Nasa
- Heath, Charlotte (a)
- Hedwall, Caroline
- Henderson, Brooke M
- Henseleit, Esther
- Herbin, Celine
- Hewson, Alice
- Horder, Chiara (a)
- Huang, Ting-Hsuan (a)
- Hull, Charley
- Humphreys, Lily May
- Iturrioz, Nuria
- Iwai, Akie
- Iwai, Chisato
- Ji, Eun-Hee
- Jutanugarn, Ariya
- Jutanugarn, Moriya
- Kang, Danielle
- Katsu, Minami
- Khang, Megan
- Kim, A Lim
- Kim, Grace
- Kim, Hyo-Joo
- Kim, In-Kyung
- Kim, Sei Young
- Kimura, Ayako
- Knight, Cheyenne
- Ko, Jin Young
- Ko, Lydia
- Koerstz Madsen, Nanna
- Koivisto, Tiia
- Korda, Nelly
- Kupcho, Jennifer
- Kyriacou, Stephanie
- Lee, Alison
- Lee, Andrea
- Lee, Minjee
- Lee6, Jeongeun
- Lewis, Stacy
- Lin, Xi Yu
- Liu, Yan
- Liu, Yu
- Lopez Ramirez, Julia (a)
- Lopez, Gaby
- MacLaren, Meghan
- Maguire, Leona
- Matthew, Catriona
- Meadow, Stephanie
- Metraux, Morgane
- Napoleaova, Kristyna
- Noja, Chiara
- Nordqvist, Anna
- O’Toole, Ryann
- Pace, Lee-Anne
- Pettersson, Lisa
- Reid, Mel
- Reto, Paula
- Rossi, Valentina (a)
- Roussin, Pauline
- Ryu, Hae Ran
- Sagstrom, Madelene
- Salas, Lizette
- Saso, Yuka
- Schmelzel, Sarah
- Schmidt, Patricia Isabel
- Shibuno, Hinako
- Shin, Jenny
- Shin, Jiyai
- Simmermacher, Magdalena
- Stanford, Angela
- Stark, Maja
- Strom, Linnea
- Tardy, Bailey
- Tavatanakit, Patty
- Thitikul, Atthaya
- Thompson, Lexi
- Trivino, Ana Pelaez
- Valenzuela, Albane
- Vu, Lilia
- Weaver-Wright, Lindsey
- Yamashita, Miyu
- Yang, Amy
- Yin, Angel
- Yin, Ruoning
- Yoshida, Yuri
- Young, Liz
- Zhang, Rose