What is Celine Boutier’s ethnicity? All you need to know about the French golfer

Celine Boutier recently made history after becoming the first Frenchwoman to win the Amundi Evian Championship, picking up her first major win along the way. Needless to say, it was a proud moment for the French golfer.

Winning in front of her home crowd was special indeed, and the experience was made even better as her parents watched on. Boutier is a French national of Thai ethnicity. Her parents moved to France from Thailand and raised Celine and her siblings in suburban Paris.

LPGA @LPGA



Major champion @celineboutier signs out! pic.twitter.com/o1zDawbMAD "I'm over the moon!"Major champion @celineboutier signs out!

However, Boutier made sure to visit Thailand often and goes there every chance she gets. Speaking via the LPGA Tour, she said:

“Any time I have the chance to come back to Thailand, I really enjoy coming back. Having my parents and my sister here is even better.”

Boutier is a graduate from the Duke University, where she pursued her collegiate golf career. Her twin sister is a national-level swimmer, while her brother plays golf on the Florida professional golf tour.

Celine Boutier's historic win at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

The 29-year-old won the Evian Championship and she did so in style. Boutier was six shots clear of second-place finisher and ex-champion Brooke Henderson. With the Evian Championship celebrating its anniversary, Boutier's win in front of the home crowd was all the more special.

Celine Boutier became the first Frenchwoman to lift the Evian Championship trophy by carding a three under 68 on the final day of the tournament. Ecstatic about her win, she said, via ESPN:

"That was pretty unexpected. It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf. This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager, and just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable."

The win was an unexpected one for Boutier, but a well-earned one. Her six-shot win is the biggest margin of win at a women's major in over a decade. She became just the third Frenchwoman to win a major title, adding her name alongside Patricia Meunier-Lebouc and Catherine Lacoste.