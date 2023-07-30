How much did each golfer win at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship? Full prize money payout explored

The 2023 Evian Championship concluded with Celine Boutier lifting the trophy in her home country. Creating history, she became the first ever Frenchwoman to win the Evian Championship held at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France.

Boutier won the major 6 strokes clear of second place finisher Brooke Henderson and will be taking home an impressive $1 million out of the $6.5 million prize purse for the Evian Championship.

With the historic win, she became the fifth golfer to win her first ever major title at the Evian Championship, adding her name to the list of Hyo Joo Kim (2014), Lydia Ko (2015), Angela Stanford (2018) and Minjee Lee (2021).

Speaking about her historic win in front of an elated home crowd, Boutier said via BBC:

"It's honestly been my biggest dream since I started watching golf. This tournament has always been very special to me, just even watching as as teenager. Just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable."

Prize Money payout for the 2023 Evian Championship

Following is the prize money payout for the 2023 Evian Championship:

Win: Celine Boutier, -14, $1,000,000

2: Brooke M. Henderson, -8, $585,967

T-3: Celine Borge, -7, $283,278

T-3: Gaby Lopez, -7, $283,278

T-3: A Lim Kim, -7, $283,278

T-3: Yuka Saso, -7, $283,278

T-3: Nasa Hataoka, -7, $283,278

8: Gemma Dryburgh, -6, $158,805

T-9: Atthaya Thitikul, -5, $122,100

T-9: Megan Khang, -5, $122,100

T-9: Su Ji Kim, -5, $122,100

T-9: Rose Zhang, -5, $122,100

T-9: Nelly Korda, -5, $122,100

T-14: Jennifer Kupcho, -4, $95,922

T-14: Esther Henseleit, -4, $95,922

T-16: Stephanie Kyriacou, -3, $81,808

T-16: Morgane Metraux, -3, $81,808

T-16: Linn Grant, -3, $81,808

T-16: Minjee Lee, -3, $81,808

T-20: Min Ji Park, -2, $65,045

T-20: Jin Young Ko, -2, $65,045

T-20: Ashleigh Buhai, -2, $65,045

T-20: Eun-Hee Ji, -2, $65,045

T-20: Hyo Joo Kim, -2, $65,045

T-20: Anna Nordqvist, -2, $65,045

T-20: Angel Yin, -2, $65,045

T-20: Alison Lee, -2, $65,045

T-28: Moriya Jutanugarn, -1, $47,560

T-28: Ariya Jutanugarn, -1, $47,560

T-28: Sarah Kemp, -1, $47,560

T-28: Sarah Schmelzel, -1, $47,560

T-28: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, -1, $47,560

T-28: Johanna Gustavsson, -1, $47,560

T-28: Ryann O'Toole, -1, $47,560

T-28: Wei-Ling Hsu, -1, $47,560

T-36: Amy Yang, E, $35,610

T-36: In Gee Chun, E, $35,610

T-36: Wichanee Meechai, E, $35,610

T-36: Ayaka Furue, E, $35,610

T-36: Peiyun Chien, E, $35,610

T-36: Georgia Hall, E, $35,610

T-42: Aditi Ashok, +1, $27,910

T-42: Linnea Strom, +1, $27,910

T-42: Albane Valenzuela, +1, $27,910

T-42: Hae Ran Ryu, +1, $27,910

T-42: Leona Maguire, +1, $27,910

T-42: Lilia Vu, +1, $27,910

T-48: Daniela Darquea, +2, $22,649

T-48: Mi Hyang Lee, +2, $22,649

T-48: Hye-Jin Choi, +2, $22,649

T-48: Miyu Yamashita, +2, $22,649

T-48: Patty Tavatanakit, +2, $22,649

53: Minami Katsu, +3, $20,530

T-54: Jiyai Shin, +4, $18,607

T-54: Jenny Shin, +4, $18,607

T-54: Pauline Roussin, +4, $18,607

T-54: Elizabeth Szokol, +4, $18,607

T-54: Allisen Corpuz, +4, $18,607

T-59: Angela Stanford, +5, $16,363

T-59: Hinako Shibuno, +5, $16,363

T-61: Cheyenne Knight, +6, $14,758

T-61: Stephanie Meadow, +6, $14,758

T-61: Yan Liu, + 6, $14,758

T-61: Karis Davidson, +6, $14,758

T-61: Sung Hyun Park, +6, $14,758

T-61: Lydia Ko, +6, $14,758

T-61: Min Lee, +6, $14,758

68: Paula Reto, + 7, $13,472

69: Pernilla Lindberg, +8, $13,153