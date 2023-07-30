Celine Boutier wins $1,000,000 in historic triumph at Evian Resort

The 2023 Evian Championship concludes another major of the LPGA Tour, and Celine Boutier has claimed a historic victory.

She had a fantastic four days, slowly climbing her way up the ranks to finish 6 shots clear of second place finisher and 2022 winner Brooke Henderson. Not only did Boutier win her first ever major title, she also did so in front of her home crowd.

With this, Boutier became the first ever Frenchwoman to win the Evian Championship. It was a special moment for Celine Boutier and the entire country, when she won the tournament held at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France.

With the historic victory, she took home an impressive $1 million from the $6.5 million prize purse. Speaking about the victory she said via Golf Digest:

"It's honestly been my biggest dream since I started watching golf. This tournament has always been very special to me, just even watching as as teenager. Just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable."

With Celine Boutier taking home $1 million, here is the prize Money payout for the 2023 Evian Championship

Celine Boutier became the fifth golfer to win her first ever major at the Evian Championship, adding to the list of Hyo Joo Kim (2014), Lydia Ko (2015), Angela Stanford (2018) and Minjee Lee (2021).

The following is the prize money payout for all the golfers at the 2023 Evian Championship:

Win: Celine Boutier, -14, $1,000,000

2: Brooke M. Henderson, -8, $585,967

T-3: Celine Borge, -7, $283,278

T-3: Gaby Lopez, -7, $283,278

T-3: A Lim Kim, -7, $283,278

T-3: Yuka Saso, -7, $283,278

T-3: Nasa Hataoka, -7, $283,278

8: Gemma Dryburgh, -6, $158,805

T-9: Atthaya Thitikul, -5, $122,100

T-9: Megan Khang, -5, $122,100

T-9: Su Ji Kim, -5, $122,100

T-9: Rose Zhang, -5, $122,100

T-9: Nelly Korda, -5, $122,100

T-14: Jennifer Kupcho, -4, $95,922

T-14: Esther Henseleit, -4, $95,922

T-16: Stephanie Kyriacou, -3, $81,808

T-16: Morgane Metraux, -3, $81,808

T-16: Linn Grant, -3, $81,808

T-16: Minjee Lee, -3, $81,808

T-20: Min Ji Park, -2, $65,045

T-20: Jin Young Ko, -2, $65,045

T-20: Ashleigh Buhai, -2, $65,045

T-20: Eun-Hee Ji, -2, $65,045

T-20: Hyo Joo Kim, -2, $65,045

T-20: Anna Nordqvist, -2, $65,045

T-20: Angel Yin, -2, $65,045

T-20: Alison Lee, -2, $65,045

T-28: Moriya Jutanugarn, -1, $47,560

T-28: Ariya Jutanugarn, -1, $47,560

T-28: Sarah Kemp, -1, $47,560

T-28: Sarah Schmelzel, -1, $47,560

T-28: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, -1, $47,560

T-28: Johanna Gustavsson, -1, $47,560

T-28: Ryann O'Toole, -1, $47,560

T-28: Wei-Ling Hsu, -1, $47,560

T-36: Amy Yang, E, $35,610

T-36: In Gee Chun, E, $35,610

T-36: Wichanee Meechai, E, $35,610

T-36: Ayaka Furue, E, $35,610

T-36: Peiyun Chien, E, $35,610

T-36: Georgia Hall, E, $35,610

T-42: Aditi Ashok, +1, $27,910

T-42: Linnea Strom, +1, $27,910

T-42: Albane Valenzuela, +1, $27,910

T-42: Hae Ran Ryu, +1, $27,910

T-42: Leona Maguire, +1, $27,910

T-42: Lilia Vu, +1, $27,910

T-48: Daniela Darquea, +2, $22,649

T-48: Mi Hyang Lee, +2, $22,649

T-48: Hye-Jin Choi, +2, $22,649

T-48: Miyu Yamashita, +2, $22,649

T-48: Patty Tavatanakit, +2, $22,649

53: Minami Katsu, +3, $20,530

T-54: Jiyai Shin, +4, $18,607

T-54: Jenny Shin, +4, $18,607

T-54: Pauline Roussin, +4, $18,607

T-54: Elizabeth Szokol, +4, $18,607

T-54: Allisen Corpuz, +4, $18,607

T-59: Angela Stanford, +5, $16,363

T-59: Hinako Shibuno, +5, $16,363

T-61: Cheyenne Knight, +6, $14,758

T-61: Stephanie Meadow, +6, $14,758

T-61: Yan Liu, + 6, $14,758

T-61: Karis Davidson, +6, $14,758

T-61: Sung Hyun Park, +6, $14,758

T-61: Lydia Ko, +6, $14,758

T-61: Min Lee, +6, $14,758

68: Paula Reto, + 7, $13,472

69: Pernilla Lindberg, +8, $13,153