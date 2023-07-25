2023 Amundi Evian Championship field and players rankings explored

The LPGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. The Major championship event is set to tee off on Thursday, July 27 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. The event, which follows the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, will see a 132-player field compete against each other for the whopping $6.5 million purse on offer.
Being a major, the Amundi Evian Championship has one of the biggest purses of the LPGA Tour calendar. Owing to this, the event has a list of big-name players on its field. One of the LPGA Tour's long-standing events will have 46 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking as top contenders.
The major event's field will be headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee and Rose Zhang, among others. Defending champion Brooke Henderson will also return this week.
Being played in its originally intended slot, the Amundi Evian Championship 2023 will start an overseas run for the LPGA Tour.
2023 Amundi Evian Championship field
Here are the top 25-ranked players in the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship field:
- 1 - Jin Young Ko
- 2 - Nelly Korda
- 3 - Lydia Ko
- 4 - Lilia Vu
- 5 - Ruoning Yin
- 6 - Allisen Corpuz
- 7 - Minjee Lee
- 8 - Hyo-Joo Kim
- 9 - Atthaya Thitikul
- 10 - Xiyu Lin
- 11 - Leona Maguire
- 12 - Brooke Henderson
- 13 - Celine Boutier
- 14 - Georgia Hall
- 15 - Charley Hull
- 17 - Ashleigh Buhai
- 18 - Ayaka Furue
- 19 - Nasa Hataoka
- 20 - Hannah Green
- 21 - Linn Grant
- 22 - In Gee Chun
- 23 - Miyu Yamashita
- 24 - Ji Yai Shin
- 25 - Danielle Kang
Here is the complete field for the Amundi Evian Championship:
- Marina Alex
- Carmen Alonso
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Saki Baba
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Diksha Dagar
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Klara Davidson Spilkova
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Ayaka Furue
- Eila Galitsky
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Herbin
- Alice Hewson
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Chiara Horder
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Ting-Hsuan Huang
- Charley Hull
- Lily May Humphreys
- Caroline Inglis
- Chisato Iwai
- Eun Hee Ji
- Soo Bin Joo
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Su Ji Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Grace Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Yong Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Rachel Kuehn
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- So Mi Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Meghan MacLaren
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Yuna Nishimura
- Chiara Noja
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Min Ji Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Valentina Rossi
- Pauline Roussin
- Hae Ran Ryu
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Kaitlyn Schroeder
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jiyai Shin
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Miyu Yamashita
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Rose Zhang
More details on the Amundi Evian Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.