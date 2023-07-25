2023 Amundi Evian Championship field and players rankings explored

The LPGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. The Major championship event is set to tee off on Thursday, July 27 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. The event, which follows the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, will see a 132-player field compete against each other for the whopping $6.5 million purse on offer.

Being a major, the Amundi Evian Championship has one of the biggest purses of the LPGA Tour calendar. Owing to this, the event has a list of big-name players on its field. One of the LPGA Tour's long-standing events will have 46 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking as top contenders.

The major event's field will be headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee and Rose Zhang, among others. Defending champion Brooke Henderson will also return this week.

Being played in its originally intended slot, the Amundi Evian Championship 2023 will start an overseas run for the LPGA Tour.

2023 Amundi Evian Championship field

Here are the top 25-ranked players in the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship field:

1 - Jin Young Ko

2 - Nelly Korda

3 - Lydia Ko

4 - Lilia Vu

5 - Ruoning Yin

6 - Allisen Corpuz

7 - Minjee Lee

8 - Hyo-Joo Kim

9 - Atthaya Thitikul

10 - Xiyu Lin

11 - Leona Maguire

12 - Brooke Henderson

13 - Celine Boutier

14 - Georgia Hall

15 - Charley Hull

17 - Ashleigh Buhai

18 - Ayaka Furue

19 - Nasa Hataoka

20 - Hannah Green

21 - Linn Grant

22 - In Gee Chun

23 - Miyu Yamashita

24 - Ji Yai Shin

25 - Danielle Kang

Here is the complete field for the Amundi Evian Championship:

Marina Alex

Carmen Alonso

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Saki Baba

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Diksha Dagar

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Klara Davidson Spilkova

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Ayaka Furue

Eila Galitsky

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Johanna Gustavsson

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Alice Hewson

Daniela Holmqvist

Chiara Horder

Wei-Ling Hsu

Ting-Hsuan Huang

Charley Hull

Lily May Humphreys

Caroline Inglis

Chisato Iwai

Eun Hee Ji

Soo Bin Joo

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

Su Ji Kim

A Lim Kim

Grace Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Yong Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Rachel Kuehn

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

So Mi Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Gaby Lopez

Meghan MacLaren

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Yuna Nishimura

Chiara Noja

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Min Ji Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Valentina Rossi

Pauline Roussin

Hae Ran Ryu

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Kaitlyn Schroeder

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jiyai Shin

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Miyu Yamashita

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Rose Zhang

More details on the Amundi Evian Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.