Amundi Evian Championship 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio and more

The Amundi Evian Championship 2023 will be played from Thursday, July 27, at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. It will be the fourth major of the LPGA Tour season, a group that will close the AIG Women's Open in August.

Like every major, the Amundi Evian Championship 2023 is expected to attract a lot of attention from fans and specialists, especially because of how tight the LPGA Tour has been this season.

Out of 52 majors in the last 10 years, almost half (24) have been won by players who triumphed for the first time in tournaments of this category.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson will arrive at Evian Resort Golf Club after being cut in her last two appearances (Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational and Dana Open). However, in the last two majors, she was in good shape: 12th at the U.S. Women's Open and T15 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

These reasons have left many fans around the world excited to follow the tournament, which will have full coverage on radio, TV and streaming.

Amundi Evian Championship: How to watch and follow

Here is all the coverage of the Amundi Evian Championship:

TV/STREAMING TIMES (all times Eastern Time)

Thursday, July 27

5:00 - 7:00 a.m. – Golf Channel

7:00 - 8:00 a.m. – NBC Digital/Peacock

9:30-11:30 a.m. – Golf Channel

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – NBC Digital/Peacock

Friday, July 28

5:00 - 7:00 a.m. – Golf Channel

7:00 - 8:00 a.m. – NBC Digital/Peacock

9:30-11:30 a.m. – Golf Channel

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – NBC Digital/Peacock

Saturday, July 29

5:30-11:00 a.m. – Golf Channel/NBC Digital/Peacock

Sunday, July 30

5:30-11:00 a.m. – Golf Channel/NBC Digital/Peacock

STREAMING ON NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com and Peacock

All the news and tournament action surrounding the Amundi Evian Championship can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online through the help of Golf Channel’s Live Stream.

WATCHSPORTS APP

For all weekly LPGA airtimes, download the WatchSports app

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION

Find out where to watch the LPGA in your country:

TERRITORYBROADCASTERPROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

Belgium/Netherlands: Telenet/Ziggo Sport

Canada: Golf Channel

Czech Republic/Hungary/Romania: Golf Channel CZ

China Guangdong: Golf Channel

France: Golf Channel France

Germany/Austria/Switzerland: DAZN

Hong Kong: PCCW

Iceland: SYN (https://stod2.is/dagskra/)

Indonesia: MOLA

Japan: WOWOW

Korea: JTBC

Latin America 1: Discovery (golf.tv)

Malaysia/Brunei: Astro

Myanmar: Skynet

New Zealand: Sky

Poland: Golf Channel Poland

Portugal: Sport TV

Philippines: Elite Sports

Scandinavia 2: NENT

Singapore: Starhub

South Africa 3: SuperSport

Spain 4: Movistar

Taiwan: Sportcast

Thailand 5: Golf Channel Thailand

United Kingdom 6: Sky

Vietnam: VTVCab

(Ex) Yugoslavia: IKO

LPGA LIVE

Livestreaming of LPGA broadcasts is made available to countries without a TV broadcast partner via https://www.lpga.com/videos/live