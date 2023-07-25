Amundi Evian Championship 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio and more

The Amundi Evian Championship 2023 will be played from Thursday, July 27, at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. It will be the fourth major of the LPGA Tour season, a group that will close the AIG Women's Open in August.
Like every major, the Amundi Evian Championship 2023 is expected to attract a lot of attention from fans and specialists, especially because of how tight the LPGA Tour has been this season.
Out of 52 majors in the last 10 years, almost half (24) have been won by players who triumphed for the first time in tournaments of this category.
Defending champion Brooke Henderson will arrive at Evian Resort Golf Club after being cut in her last two appearances (Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational and Dana Open). However, in the last two majors, she was in good shape: 12th at the U.S. Women's Open and T15 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
These reasons have left many fans around the world excited to follow the tournament, which will have full coverage on radio, TV and streaming.
Amundi Evian Championship: How to watch and follow
Here is all the coverage of the Amundi Evian Championship:
TV/STREAMING TIMES (all times Eastern Time)
Thursday, July 27
5:00 - 7:00 a.m. – Golf Channel
7:00 - 8:00 a.m. – NBC Digital/Peacock
9:30-11:30 a.m. – Golf Channel
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – NBC Digital/Peacock
Friday, July 28
5:00 - 7:00 a.m. – Golf Channel
7:00 - 8:00 a.m. – NBC Digital/Peacock
9:30-11:30 a.m. – Golf Channel
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – NBC Digital/Peacock
Saturday, July 29
5:30-11:00 a.m. – Golf Channel/NBC Digital/Peacock
Sunday, July 30
5:30-11:00 a.m. – Golf Channel/NBC Digital/Peacock
STREAMING ON NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com and Peacock
All the news and tournament action surrounding the Amundi Evian Championship can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online through the help of Golf Channel’s Live Stream.
WATCHSPORTS APP
For all weekly LPGA airtimes, download the WatchSports app
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION
Find out where to watch the LPGA in your country:
TERRITORYBROADCASTERPROGRAMMING SCHEDULE
Belgium/Netherlands: Telenet/Ziggo Sport
Canada: Golf Channel
Czech Republic/Hungary/Romania: Golf Channel CZ
China Guangdong: Golf Channel
France: Golf Channel France
Germany/Austria/Switzerland: DAZN
Hong Kong: PCCW
Iceland: SYN (https://stod2.is/dagskra/)
Indonesia: MOLA
Japan: WOWOW
Korea: JTBC
Latin America 1: Discovery (golf.tv)
Malaysia/Brunei: Astro
Myanmar: Skynet
New Zealand: Sky
Poland: Golf Channel Poland
Portugal: Sport TV
Philippines: Elite Sports
Scandinavia 2: NENT
Singapore: Starhub
South Africa 3: SuperSport
Spain 4: Movistar
Taiwan: Sportcast
Thailand 5: Golf Channel Thailand
United Kingdom 6: Sky
Vietnam: VTVCab
(Ex) Yugoslavia: IKO
LPGA LIVE
Livestreaming of LPGA broadcasts is made available to countries without a TV broadcast partner via https://www.lpga.com/videos/live