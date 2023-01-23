How much did Brooke Henderson win at LPGA Tournament of Champions? Prize money payouts explored

Brooke Henderson won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf Course in Orlando on Sunday. The Canadian golfer clinched her 13th LPGA victory with the win at the LPGA season-opener. Having dominated the field from Round 1, the winningest golfer in Canadian history delivered a 2-under 70 on the final day to seal the win.

However, this wasn’t the only prize. Henderson, ranked 14th on the LPGA’s all-time wins list, bagged $225,000 as the winner’s share for the event. It is pertinent to note that the 25-year-old is one of only 24 women to earn $10 million in career earnings. She currently sits 20th on the LPGA all-time earners list with official earnings at $10,825,467.

Henderson was closely followed by Charley Hull and Maja Stark. The duo earned $152,898 each for finishing tied runners-up. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Nelly Korda settled for a solo fourth-placed finish and won $99,457 for her efforts. Fifth-placed Nasa Hataoka earned $80,052.

The sixth place was shared three-way between Gaby Lopez, Yuka Saso and Paula Reto, each of whom bagged $56,117. Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn finished 29th on the field and took home a $15,816 paycheck for her efforts.

Here are 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions prize money payouts:

1: Brooke Henderson - $225,000

T2: Charley Hull - $152,898

T2: Maja Stark - $152,898

4: Nelly Korda - $99,457

5: Nasa Hataoka - $80,052

T6: Gaby Lopez - $56,117

T6: Yuka Saso - $56,117

T6: Paula Reto - $56,117

T9: Leona Maguire - $41,239

T9: Ashleigh Buhai - $41,239

11: Moriya Jutanugarn - $36,836

T12: Danielle Kang - $31,890

T12: Ryann O’Toole - $31,890

T12: Anna Nordqvist - $31,890

15: Wei Ling Hsu - $28,139

T16: Jennifer Kupcho - $25,907

T16: Gemma Dryburgh - $25,907

T18: Ayaka Furue - $23,158

T18: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $23,158

T18: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $23,158

T21: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $20,377

T21: Marina Alex - $20,377

T21: Lizette Salas - $20,377

T21: Matilda Castren - $20,377

25: Ally Ewing - $18,533

26: Celine Boutier - $17,855

27: Andrea Lee - $17,174

28: Patty Tavatanakit - $16,495

29: Ariya Jutanugarn - $15,816

Brooke Henderson on her win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Brooke Henderson got the perfect start to the 2023 schedule with a win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The LPGA star beat the field, including Nelly Korda, for the victory.

Following the event, the young golfer dubbed it “exciting” to be in contention for the championships.

Speaking to the media at the Lake Nona Golf Course, Brooke Henderson said:

"It is so exciting. I always try to win a couple times each year, so to get one right way out of the gate takes a little bit of pressure off. ... It's exciting to be in contention, and even more exciting to hoist trophies."

It is pertinent to note that this was Brooke Henderson’s first win after signing a fresh deal with TaylorMade. The golfer will now be eyeing yet another LPGA championship to keep the form going.

