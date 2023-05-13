2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Day 2 leaderboard explored

The second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson saw a lot of ups and downs on the leaderboard compared to the first day.

Scottie Scheffler emerged as the most stable golfer of the lot. Scheffler finished the day repeating his 7-under 64 from the previous day to round out a -14. Scheffler moved up from T4 to lead the AT&T Byron Nelson heading into the final two rounds.

Although he has made four bogeys in total, Scottie Scheffler's performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson has been of a high level. Six birdies and two eagles on the first day, and another eight birdies on day two, speak clearly of the excellent form of the number two in the world ranking.

At the end of the second day of the AT&T Byron Nelson, Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Huges are in second place, just one stroke behind Scheffler. Palmer was unable to match his first day's performance, but lost just one stroke when he bogeyed hole two. That same stroke keeps him just one shot off the top of the leaderboard.

Huges, on the other hand, did improve his performance from the previous day. With an overall bogey-free performance so far, Huges was just one shot away from keeping Scheffler company at the top of the leaderboard. He was unable to make birdie on the 18th hole (par 5) to close out the second day and had to settle for the par that placed him second.

In fourth place was Korean Si Woo Kim, with a -11 that keeps him in play if he achieves a stable performance during the weekend.

Closing the Top 5 of the first two rounds of the AT&T Byron Nelson was Richy Werenski, ranked 544th in the world ranking. Werenski signed a not so flattering -3 on day two. If he can repeat his -7 from day one over the weekend, he could take everyone by surprise.

AT&T Byron Nelson: ups and downs

One of the biggest downfalls of day two at the AT&T Byron Nelson was Seung-yul Noh (raked 536th in the world ranking), who shot a ridiculous -11 on the first day. However, on the second day, he signed a card of 3-over 74 and fell 13 places to T14.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



He currently leads by 5 @ATTByronNelson. Phenomenal first round from S.Y. NohHe currently leads by 5 @ATTByronNelson. Phenomenal first round from S.Y. Noh 👏He currently leads by 5 @ATTByronNelson. https://t.co/HmRaUxa1nF

Adam Scott, who was in second place on the first day, fell to the same position (T14). Scott had to settle for a par a far cry from his -8 on Thursday.

Another worrying case is defending champion of the AT&T Byron Nelson, Lee Kyoung-hoon, who barely made the cut with an overall score of -4 so far. He will have to improve a lot to come close to his performance of the two previous seasons.

Below is the list of golfers who made the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson:

1- Scottie Scheffler (-14)

T2- Ryan Palmer (-13)

T2- Mackenzie Hughes (-13)

4- Si Woo Kim (-11)

5- Richy Werenski (-10)

T6- Scott Piercy (-9)

T6- Sam Stevens (-9)

T6- Jason Day (-9)

T6- Harrison Endycott (-9)

T6- C.T. Pan (-9)

T6- Henrik Norlander (-9)

T6- Hideki Matsuyama (-9)

T6- Zecheng Dou (-9)

T14- Doc Redman (-8)

T14- Sean O'Hair (-8)

T14- Eric Cole (-8)

T14- Greg Chalmers (-8)

T14- Byeong Hun An (-8)

T14- S.H. Kim (-8)

T14- Vincent Norrman (-8)

T14- Justin Eckroat (-8)

T14- Sangmoon Bae (-8)

T14- S.Y. Noh (-8)

T14- Adam Scott (-8)

T14- Sung Kang (-8)

T26- Joseph Bramlett (-7)

T26- Seamus Power (-7)

T26- Jimmy Walker (-7)

T26- Doug Ghim (-7)

T26- Tyrrell Hatton (-7)

T26- Matt Kuchar (-7)

T26- Trevor Cone (-7)

T33- Tom Hoge (-6)

T33- Bill Gordon (-6)

T33- Justin Lower (-6)

T33- Aaron Baddeley (-6)

T33- James Hahn (-6)

T33- Patton Kizzire (-6)

T33- Chris Stroud (-6)

T33- Luke List (-6)

T33- Adam Long (-6)

T33- Kelly Kraft (-6)

T33- William McGirt (-6)

T33- Roger Sloan (-6)

T33- Augusto Núñez (-6)

T33- Parker Coody (-6)

T33- Scott Harrington (-6)

T48- Garrick Higgo (-5)

T48- Bobby Shelton (-5)

T48- Taylor Montgomery (-5)

T48- Ryan Armour (-5)

T48- Bill Haas (-5)

T48- Tommy Gainey (-5)

T48- Peter Kuest (-5)

T48- Harry Hall (-5)

T48- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5)

T48- Matthew NeSmith (-5)

T48- Nate Lashley (-5)

T48- Kevin Tway (-5)

T48- Tom Kim (-5)

T48- Chad Ramey (-5)

T48- Ryan Brehm (-5)

T48- Adam Hadwin (-5)

T48- Tano Goya (-5)

T65- Brandon Wu (-4)

T65- Jonathan Byrd (-4)

T65- Brice Garnett (-4)

T65- Martin Laird (-4)

T65- Tim Herman (-4)

T65- Lucas Glover (-4)

T65- K.H. Lee (-4)

T65- Stephan Jaeger (-4)

T65- Davis Thompson (-4)

T65- Fabián Gómez (-4)

T65- Carson Young (-4)

T65- Andrew Novak (-4)

T65- Cameron Champ (-4)

T65- Stewart Cink (-4)

T65- Robert Streb (-4)

T65- Aaron Wise (-4)

T65- Vince Whaley (-4)

T65- Satoshi Kodaira (-4)

T65- Brent Grant (-4)

T65- David Micheluzzi (-4)

