2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field: Top players and rankings explored

The PGA Tour returns to Texas for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson this week. The event, set to be held from May 11 to 14, will be played at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney Texas. The event will feature a stacked 156-player field headlined by World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler.

The AT&T Byron Nelson field will have the likes of Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, and two-time defending champion K.H. Lee on it. In fact, the 30th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will have 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. The top golfers on the American circuit roster will compete against each other for the $9.5 million purse on offer.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field

With World No.1 Jon Rahm sitting the event out, Scottie Scheffler is the top-rated player on the field. World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, No .4 Patrick Cantlay, and No. 5 Xander Schauffele are some other big names missing from the event field. Many golfers have decided to cancel the event as it is the last stop ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship.

World No. 10 Jordan Spieth, No. 17 Tyrrell Hatton, No. 19 Tom Kim, and No. 22 Hideki Matsuyama are other names to watch out for at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Here are the top 50 players in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field:

2 - Scottie Scheffler

10 - Jordan Spieth

17 - Tyrrell Hatton

19 - Tom Kim

22 - Hideki Matsuyama

30 - Tom Hoge

35 - Jason Day

37 - Adam Scott

39 - Seamus Power

42 - Si Woo Kim

44 - Kyoung-Hoon Lee

48 - Matt Kuchar

Here is the complete field for AT&T Byron Nelson:

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Ricky Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Jason Day

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Derek Ernst

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Scott Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Sung Kang

J.J. Killeen

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Patton Kizzire

William Knauth

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Martin Laird

Derek Lamely

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

David Micheluzzi

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Seamus Power

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Aaron Wise

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

More details on AT&T Byron Nelson, including tee times, will be updated soon.

