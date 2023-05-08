2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field: Top players and rankings explored

The PGA Tour returns to Texas for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson this week. The event, set to be held from May 11 to 14, will be played at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney Texas. The event will feature a stacked 156-player field headlined by World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler.
The AT&T Byron Nelson field will have the likes of Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, and two-time defending champion K.H. Lee on it. In fact, the 30th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will have 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. The top golfers on the American circuit roster will compete against each other for the $9.5 million purse on offer.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field
With World No.1 Jon Rahm sitting the event out, Scottie Scheffler is the top-rated player on the field. World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, No .4 Patrick Cantlay, and No. 5 Xander Schauffele are some other big names missing from the event field. Many golfers have decided to cancel the event as it is the last stop ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship.
World No. 10 Jordan Spieth, No. 17 Tyrrell Hatton, No. 19 Tom Kim, and No. 22 Hideki Matsuyama are other names to watch out for at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.
Here are the top 50 players in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field:
- 2 - Scottie Scheffler
- 10 - Jordan Spieth
- 17 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 19 - Tom Kim
- 22 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 30 - Tom Hoge
- 35 - Jason Day
- 37 - Adam Scott
- 39 - Seamus Power
- 42 - Si Woo Kim
- 44 - Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 48 - Matt Kuchar
Here is the complete field for AT&T Byron Nelson:
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Ricky Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Jason Day
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Derek Ernst
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Scott Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Sung Kang
- J.J. Killeen
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- William Knauth
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Martin Laird
- Derek Lamely
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- David Micheluzzi
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Seamus Power
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
More details on AT&T Byron Nelson, including tee times, will be updated soon.