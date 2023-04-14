Will Tiger Woods play at the 2023 PGA Championship?

Tiger Woods' poor health will further delay his return to the golf course. The American golfer withdrew from the Masters after making the cut and playing five holes in the third round.

Fans assumed that he would soon return to play in other major tournaments. However, it will take time for Tiger Woods to fully recover and compete.

According to the Golf Injury Report, Woods will not be playing at the 2023 PGA Championship due to his injuries. They shared a post on Twitter saying:

"Doesn't sound like Tiger Woods will be playing at the 2023 PGA Championship due to his injuries. He's aiming at the US Open for his PGA Tour return."

Jason Day recently revealed some alarming details about Tiger Woods' injuries. He has been in touch with the golfer and said that a screw went through his leg. These were implanted in his skin after a brutal accident in 2021 and are now hurting him and making it difficult for him to walk.

Day said in a press conference last week:

"I was talking to [Woods] at the end of last year. And then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was. I don't know how bad it is this time."

"It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again," he added.

Tiger Woods will hopefully return to the golf course at the 2023 US Open.

2023 PGA Championship details

The 2023 PGA Championship is scheduled for the PGA Tour's mid-May week. The event will be held at the Oak Hills Country Club from May 18 to May 21. It will have a $15 million purse.

Here's the expected field for the 2023 PGA Championship:

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

Brooks Koepka

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Smith

Patrick Cantlay

Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama

Dustin Johnson

Viktor Hovland

Will Zalatoris

Cameron Young

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim

Bryson DeChambeau

Max Homa

Shane Lowry

Sungjae Im

Joaquin Niemann

Sam Burns

Jason Day

Justin Rose

Daniel Berger

Sahith Theegala

Paul Casey

Tyrrell Hatton

Louis Oosthuizen

Corey Conners

Patrick Reed

Tommy Fleetwood

Abraham Ancer

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

K.H. Lee

Mackenzie Hughes

Mito Pereira

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Keegan Bradley

Talor Gooch

Aaron Wise

Sergio Garcia

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Russell Henley

Marc Leishman

Harris English

Si-Woo Kim

Rickie Fowler

Jason Kokrak

Luke List

Bubba Watson

Chris Kirk

Alex Noren

Gary Woodland

Matthew Wolff

Harold Varner

Phil Mickelson

Robert Macintyre

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

JT Poston

Maverick McNealy

Brian Harman

Matt Kuchar

Cameron Champ

Erik van Rooyen

Kevin Kisner

JJ Spaun

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Na

Trey Mullinax

Francesco Molinari

Thomas Pieters

Charl Schwartzel

Sepp Straka

Sebastian Munoz

Lee Westwood

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

Russell Knox

Ryan Palmer

