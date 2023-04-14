Will Tiger Woods play at the 2023 PGA Championship?

Tiger Woods' poor health will further delay his return to the golf course. The American golfer withdrew from the Masters after making the cut and playing five holes in the third round.
Fans assumed that he would soon return to play in other major tournaments. However, it will take time for Tiger Woods to fully recover and compete.
According to the Golf Injury Report, Woods will not be playing at the 2023 PGA Championship due to his injuries. They shared a post on Twitter saying:
"Doesn't sound like Tiger Woods will be playing at the 2023 PGA Championship due to his injuries. He's aiming at the US Open for his PGA Tour return."
Jason Day recently revealed some alarming details about Tiger Woods' injuries. He has been in touch with the golfer and said that a screw went through his leg. These were implanted in his skin after a brutal accident in 2021 and are now hurting him and making it difficult for him to walk.
Day said in a press conference last week:
"I was talking to [Woods] at the end of last year. And then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was. I don't know how bad it is this time."
"It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again," he added.
Tiger Woods will hopefully return to the golf course at the 2023 US Open.
2023 PGA Championship details
The 2023 PGA Championship is scheduled for the PGA Tour's mid-May week. The event will be held at the Oak Hills Country Club from May 18 to May 21. It will have a $15 million purse.
Here's the expected field for the 2023 PGA Championship:
- Jon Rahm
- Rory McIlroy
- Scottie Scheffler
- Justin Thomas
- Jordan Spieth
- Brooks Koepka
- Xander Schauffele
- Cameron Smith
- Patrick Cantlay
- Collin Morikawa
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Dustin Johnson
- Viktor Hovland
- Will Zalatoris
- Cameron Young
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Joonhyung (Tom) Kim
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Max Homa
- Shane Lowry
- Sungjae Im
- Joaquin Niemann
- Sam Burns
- Jason Day
- Justin Rose
- Daniel Berger
- Sahith Theegala
- Paul Casey
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Corey Conners
- Patrick Reed
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Abraham Ancer
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- K.H. Lee
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Mito Pereira
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Keegan Bradley
- Talor Gooch
- Aaron Wise
- Sergio Garcia
- Seamus Power
- Davis Riley
- Russell Henley
- Marc Leishman
- Harris English
- Si-Woo Kim
- Rickie Fowler
- Jason Kokrak
- Luke List
- Bubba Watson
- Chris Kirk
- Alex Noren
- Gary Woodland
- Matthew Wolff
- Harold Varner
- Phil Mickelson
- Robert Macintyre
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- JT Poston
- Maverick McNealy
- Brian Harman
- Matt Kuchar
- Cameron Champ
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kevin Kisner
- JJ Spaun
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Na
- Trey Mullinax
- Francesco Molinari
- Thomas Pieters
- Charl Schwartzel
- Sepp Straka
- Sebastian Munoz
- Lee Westwood
- Henrik Stenson
- Sam Horsfield
- Russell Knox
- Ryan Palmer