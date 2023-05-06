Scottie Scheffler and back-to-back defending champion K.H. Lee headline the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field

After the ongoing Wells Fargo Championship, the PGA Tour will head to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. The event following the designated tournament will be played from May 11 to 14.

Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has let out the field list and it features some big names. World No.2 Scottie Scheffler, who sat out this week’s Wells Fargo Championship outing, headlines the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field along with Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, and back-to-back defending champion Lee Kyoung-hoon, among others.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be major names missing from the AT&T Byron Nelson field.

Being a regular PGA Tour event, the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament will have a $9.5 million prize purse. With less than two weeks to this year’s second men’s major championship, the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, the event is set to have some fiery competition in practice between the players.

The Texas event will be the last-second opportunity for some players to earn a spot in the upcoming major.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field

Here is the complete field for the AT&T Byron Nelson (as of May 6th):

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

Si Woo Kim

Scottie Scheffler

Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)

Hideki Matsuyama

Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Jordan Spieth

Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Tyrrell Hatton

Adam Scott

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Jason Day

Tyler Duncan

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Jim Herman

Garrick Higgo

Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Trey Mullinax

Seamus Power

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Robert Streb

Michael Thompson

Erik van Rooyen

Richy Werenski

Career money exemption

Jason Dufner

Ryan Moore

Jimmy Walker

Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)

Peter Kuest

D.A. Points

Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)

Sangmoon Bae

Bo Van Pelt

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

David Micheluzzi

Roger Sloan

Commissioner Exemption (2 international players)

Min Woo Lee

PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

J.J. Killeen

Past tournament champion

Sung Kang

Aaron Wise

Winner of the 2022 Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award

William Knauth

Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup

Scott Stallings

Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup

Maverick McNealy

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Troy Merritt

Alex Smalley

Beau Hossler

Brandon Wu

Matthew NeSmith

Adam Long

Dylan Frittelli

Ryan Palmer

David Lipsky

Adam Schenk

Aaron Rai

Stephan Jaeger

Russell Knox

Mark Hubbard

Peter Malnati

C.T. Pan

Sam Ryder

Vince Whaley

Nate Lashley

James Hahn

Greyson Sigg

Scott Piercy

Callum Tarren

Max McGreevy

Chesson Hadley

Nick Watney

Doug Ghim

Kevin Tway

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Kramer Hickok

Austin Smotherman

Justin Lower

Doc Redman

Kelly Kraft

Major medical extension

Zac Blair

Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)

Justin Suh

Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)

Taylor Montgomery

Samuel Stevens

Ben Griffin

Davis Thompson

Eric Cole

Byeong Hun An

Robby Shelton

S.H. Kim

Tyson Alexander

Will Gordon

Joseph Bramlett

Harry Hall

Harrison Endycott

Michael Kim

MJ Daffue

Henrik Norlander

Ryan Armour

Austin Eckroat

Brent Grant

Paul Haley II

Carson Young

Austin Cook

Tano Goya

Brice Garnett

Augusto Núñez

Matti Schmid

Zecheng Dou

Scott Harrington

Vincent Norrman

Trevor Werbylo

Kyle Westmoreland

Carl Yuan

Brian Stuard

Kevin Roy

Brandon Matthews

Trevor Cone

Michael Gligic

Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)

Andrew Novak

Dylan Wu

Harry Higgs

Cameron Percy

Charley Hoffman

Satoshi Kodaira

Hank Lebioda

Martin Trainer

Bill Haas

Jonathan Byrd

Reshuffle within categories 39-44

Aaron Baddeley

Akshay Bhatia

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryan Gerard

Cody Gribble

Chris Stroud

Sean O'Hair

S.Y. Noh

Kevin Chappell

Ricky Barnes

Wesley Bryan

William McGirt

Fabián Gómez

Jonas Blixt

Geoff Ogilvy

Grayson Murray

Derek Ernst

More details on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, including tee times, will be updated soon.

