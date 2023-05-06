Scottie Scheffler and back-to-back defending champion K.H. Lee headline the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field

After the ongoing Wells Fargo Championship, the PGA Tour will head to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. The event following the designated tournament will be played from May 11 to 14.
Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has let out the field list and it features some big names. World No.2 Scottie Scheffler, who sat out this week’s Wells Fargo Championship outing, headlines the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field along with Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, and back-to-back defending champion Lee Kyoung-hoon, among others.
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be major names missing from the AT&T Byron Nelson field.
Being a regular PGA Tour event, the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament will have a $9.5 million prize purse. With less than two weeks to this year’s second men’s major championship, the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, the event is set to have some fiery competition in practice between the players.
The Texas event will be the last-second opportunity for some players to earn a spot in the upcoming major.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field
Here is the complete field for the AT&T Byron Nelson (as of May 6th):
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
- Si Woo Kim
- Scottie Scheffler
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
- Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Jordan Spieth
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Jason Day
- Tyler Duncan
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Jim Herman
- Garrick Higgo
- Tom Hoge
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Tom Kim
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Trey Mullinax
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Robert Streb
- Michael Thompson
- Erik van Rooyen
- Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
- Jason Dufner
- Ryan Moore
- Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
- Peter Kuest
- D.A. Points
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
- Sangmoon Bae
- Bo Van Pelt
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- David Micheluzzi
- Roger Sloan
Commissioner Exemption (2 international players)
- Min Woo Lee
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
- J.J. Killeen
Past tournament champion
- Sung Kang
- Aaron Wise
Winner of the 2022 Byron Nelson Collegiate Golf Award
- William Knauth
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
- Scott Stallings
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
- Maverick McNealy
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Troy Merritt
- Alex Smalley
- Beau Hossler
- Brandon Wu
- Matthew NeSmith
- Adam Long
- Dylan Frittelli
- Ryan Palmer
- David Lipsky
- Adam Schenk
- Aaron Rai
- Stephan Jaeger
- Russell Knox
- Mark Hubbard
- Peter Malnati
- C.T. Pan
- Sam Ryder
- Vince Whaley
- Nate Lashley
- James Hahn
- Greyson Sigg
- Scott Piercy
- Callum Tarren
- Max McGreevy
- Chesson Hadley
- Nick Watney
- Doug Ghim
- Kevin Tway
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Kramer Hickok
- Austin Smotherman
- Justin Lower
- Doc Redman
- Kelly Kraft
Major medical extension
- Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
- Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
- Taylor Montgomery
- Samuel Stevens
- Ben Griffin
- Davis Thompson
- Eric Cole
- Byeong Hun An
- Robby Shelton
- S.H. Kim
- Tyson Alexander
- Will Gordon
- Joseph Bramlett
- Harry Hall
- Harrison Endycott
- Michael Kim
- MJ Daffue
- Henrik Norlander
- Ryan Armour
- Austin Eckroat
- Brent Grant
- Paul Haley II
- Carson Young
- Austin Cook
- Tano Goya
- Brice Garnett
- Augusto Núñez
- Matti Schmid
- Zecheng Dou
- Scott Harrington
- Vincent Norrman
- Trevor Werbylo
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Carl Yuan
- Brian Stuard
- Kevin Roy
- Brandon Matthews
- Trevor Cone
- Michael Gligic
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
- Andrew Novak
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Higgs
- Cameron Percy
- Charley Hoffman
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Hank Lebioda
- Martin Trainer
- Bill Haas
- Jonathan Byrd
Reshuffle within categories 39-44
- Aaron Baddeley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ryan Gerard
- Cody Gribble
- Chris Stroud
- Sean O'Hair
- S.Y. Noh
- Kevin Chappell
- Ricky Barnes
- Wesley Bryan
- William McGirt
- Fabián Gómez
- Jonas Blixt
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Grayson Murray
- Derek Ernst
More details on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, including tee times, will be updated soon.