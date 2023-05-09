2023 AT&T Byron Nelson: Schedule, prize money, timings, top players, and more

The next tournament on PGA Tour's calendar is the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which will start on Thursday, May 11, at TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, located in Dallas, Texas.

The AT&T Byron Nelson acts as the warm-up tournament for the second major of the season, the PGA Championship, which begins next week. Since signing the five-year contract with PGA Tour in 2020, this is the third time McKinney’s TPC Craig Ranch is hosting the event.

Schedule

The AT&T Byron Nelson will be telecast on the Golf Channel as all the PGA Tour events and ESPN will stream the event online.

Here are the schedule and telecast details of AT&T Byron Nelson:

Thursday, May 11

Round 1: 4-7 pm EST (Golf Channel).

Friday, May 12

Round 2: 4-7 pm EST (Golf Channel).

Saturday, May 13

Round 3: 1-3 pm EST (Golf Channel).

3-6 pm EST (CBS).

Sunday, May 14

Round 4: 1-3 pm EST (Golf Channel).

3-6 pm EST (CBS).

Prize money details for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

The purse size of 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson is $9,500,000 and the winner will receive 1.7 million. Here's the payout for each player making a cut at TPC Craig Ranch:

1: $1,710,000

2: $1,035,500

3: $655,500

4: $465,500

5: $389,500

6: $344,375

7: $320,625

8: $296,875

9: $277,875

10: $258,875

11: $239,875

12: $220,875

13: $201,875

14: $182,875

15: $173,375

16: $163,875

17: $154,375

18: $144,875

19: $135,375

20: $125,875

21: $116,375

22: $106,875

23: $99,275

24: $91,675

25: $84,075

26: $76,475

27: $73,625

28: $70,775

29: $67,925

30: $65,075

31: $62,225

32: $59,375

33: $56,525

34: $54,150

35: $51,775

36: $49,400

37: $47,025

38: $45,125

39: $43,225

40: $41,325

41: $39,425

42: $37,525

43: $35,625

44: $33,725

45: $31,825

46: $29,925

47: $28,025

48: $26,505

49: $25,175

50: $24,415

51: $23,845

52: $23,275

53: $22,895

54: $22,515

55: $22,325

56: $22,135

57: $21,945

58: $21,755

59: $21,565

60: $21,375

61: $21,185

62: $20,995

63: $20,805

64: $20,615

65: $20,425

Who are the top players featuring at 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson?

Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked player featuring at 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

While there aren't many top-ranked players competing at TPC Craig Ranch this week, there are still several notable names in the field, such as Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Stewart Cink, and Seamus Power.

Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked player in the 156-player field at TPC Craig Ranch. Only 11 of the top 50 players are competing this week. Jordan Spieth withdrew from the event citing a wrist injury and keeping PGA Championship in mind.

Here are the top 50 players in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field:

2: Scottie Scheffler

17: Tyrrell Hatton

19: Tom Kim

22: Hideki Matsuyama

30: Tom Hoge

35: Jason Day

37: Adam Scott

39: Seamus Power

42: Si Woo Kim

44: Kyoung-Hoon Lee

48: Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee is the two-time defending champion at AT&T Byron Nelson. Last year, he achieved a rare feat by successfully defending his title at TPC Craig Ranch, putting him in the same league as golfing legends Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson.

Poll : 0 votes