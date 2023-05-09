2023 AT&T Byron Nelson: Schedule, prize money, timings, top players, and more

The next tournament on PGA Tour's calendar is the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which will start on Thursday, May 11, at TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, located in Dallas, Texas.
The AT&T Byron Nelson acts as the warm-up tournament for the second major of the season, the PGA Championship, which begins next week. Since signing the five-year contract with PGA Tour in 2020, this is the third time McKinney’s TPC Craig Ranch is hosting the event.
Schedule
The AT&T Byron Nelson will be telecast on the Golf Channel as all the PGA Tour events and ESPN will stream the event online.
Here are the schedule and telecast details of AT&T Byron Nelson:
Thursday, May 11
Round 1: 4-7 pm EST (Golf Channel).
Friday, May 12
Round 2: 4-7 pm EST (Golf Channel).
Saturday, May 13
Round 3: 1-3 pm EST (Golf Channel).
3-6 pm EST (CBS).
Sunday, May 14
Round 4: 1-3 pm EST (Golf Channel).
3-6 pm EST (CBS).
Prize money details for 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson
The purse size of 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson is $9,500,000 and the winner will receive 1.7 million. Here's the payout for each player making a cut at TPC Craig Ranch:
- 1: $1,710,000
- 2: $1,035,500
- 3: $655,500
- 4: $465,500
- 5: $389,500
- 6: $344,375
- 7: $320,625
- 8: $296,875
- 9: $277,875
- 10: $258,875
- 11: $239,875
- 12: $220,875
- 13: $201,875
- 14: $182,875
- 15: $173,375
- 16: $163,875
- 17: $154,375
- 18: $144,875
- 19: $135,375
- 20: $125,875
- 21: $116,375
- 22: $106,875
- 23: $99,275
- 24: $91,675
- 25: $84,075
- 26: $76,475
- 27: $73,625
- 28: $70,775
- 29: $67,925
- 30: $65,075
- 31: $62,225
- 32: $59,375
- 33: $56,525
- 34: $54,150
- 35: $51,775
- 36: $49,400
- 37: $47,025
- 38: $45,125
- 39: $43,225
- 40: $41,325
- 41: $39,425
- 42: $37,525
- 43: $35,625
- 44: $33,725
- 45: $31,825
- 46: $29,925
- 47: $28,025
- 48: $26,505
- 49: $25,175
- 50: $24,415
- 51: $23,845
- 52: $23,275
- 53: $22,895
- 54: $22,515
- 55: $22,325
- 56: $22,135
- 57: $21,945
- 58: $21,755
- 59: $21,565
- 60: $21,375
- 61: $21,185
- 62: $20,995
- 63: $20,805
- 64: $20,615
- 65: $20,425
Who are the top players featuring at 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson?
While there aren't many top-ranked players competing at TPC Craig Ranch this week, there are still several notable names in the field, such as Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Stewart Cink, and Seamus Power.
Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked player in the 156-player field at TPC Craig Ranch. Only 11 of the top 50 players are competing this week. Jordan Spieth withdrew from the event citing a wrist injury and keeping PGA Championship in mind.
Here are the top 50 players in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson field:
- 2: Scottie Scheffler
- 17: Tyrrell Hatton
- 19: Tom Kim
- 22: Hideki Matsuyama
- 30: Tom Hoge
- 35: Jason Day
- 37: Adam Scott
- 39: Seamus Power
- 42: Si Woo Kim
- 44: Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 48: Matt Kuchar
K.H. Lee is the two-time defending champion at AT&T Byron Nelson. Last year, he achieved a rare feat by successfully defending his title at TPC Craig Ranch, putting him in the same league as golfing legends Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson.