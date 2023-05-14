2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times and TV schedule explored

The fourth round of the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson will take place on Sunday, May 14. The tournament is nearing its conclusion, and the game on Sunday will begin at 10:10 a.m. ET. For the last two rounds, the players who made the projected cut of -4 were put into groups of three.
On Sunday, Matthew NeSmith will begin the game on the first tee with Seamus Power and Adam Hadwin at 10:10 a.m. ET, while Jonathan Byrd will begin the game on the 10th hole with Eric Cole and Martin Laird.
Tournament leaders Austin Eckoat, Zechang Dou, and Ryan Palmer will begin their game at 12:20 p.m. ET.
With a score of -16 after the third round on Saturday, Zechang Dou claimed the lead in a three-way tie with Austin Eckroat and Ryan Palmer. Scottie Scheffler, who led the leaderboard on Friday, fell to fourth after Saturday's round. He will start the final round two strokes behind the leaders.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times
Here are the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times:
1st Tee
- 10:10 a.m.: Matthew NeSmith, Seamus Power, Adam Hadwin
- 10:20 a.m.: Tommy Gainey, Peter Kuest, Doug Ghim
- 10:30 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Matt Kuchar, Trevor Cone
- 10:40 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Lower
- 10:50 a.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kevin Tway
- 11:00 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Stroud, Robby Shelton
- 11:10 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Sam Stevens, Scott Piercy
- 11:20 a.m.: Sangmoon Bae, Adam Scott, Byeong Hun An
- 11:30 a.m.: Scott Harrington, Aaron Baddeley, Joseph Bramlett
- 11:40 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Carson Young, James Hahn
- 11:50 a.m.: Sung Kang, Richy Werenski, Sean O’Hair
- 12:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Patton Kizzire, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:10 p.m.: Vincent Norrman, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim
- 12:20 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou, Ryan Palmer
10th tee
- 10:10 a.m.: Jonathan Byrd, Eric Cole, Martin Laird
- 10:20 a.m.: Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink, Satoshi Kodaira
- 10:30 a.m.: Augusto Nunez, Garrick Higgo, Tom Hoge
- 10:40 a.m.: Bill Haas, Nate Lashley, Brandon Wu
- 10:50 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Doc Redman, David Micheluzzi
- 11:00 a.m.: Luke List, Roger Sloan, Tom Kim
- 11:10 a.m.: Chad Ramey, K.H. Lee, Adam Long
- 11:20 a.m.: William McGirt, Jimmy Walker, S.Y. Noh
- 11:30 a.m.: Tano Goya, Greg Chalmers, Harrison Endycott
- 11:40 a.m.: Robert Streb, Brent Grant, Ryan Brehm
- 11:50 a.m.: S.H. Kim, Jim Herman, Lucas Glover
- 12:00 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Will Gordon, Davis Thompson
- 12:10 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Vince Whaley, Parker Coody
- 12:20 p.m.: Harry Hall, Fabian Gomez, Kelly Kraft
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday TV schedule
AT&T Bryon Nelson will be broadcast on Golf Channel and CBS. The initial rounds will be televised on Golf Channel from 1-3 pm ET, followed by the CBS network from 3-6 pm ET.
Radio listeners can listen to the tournament commentary on Sirius XM from 1-6 p.m. ET. ESPN, Peacock, and Paramount will all offer live streaming.
Here is the complete AT&T Bryon Nelson TV schedule:
TV
- Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.
- CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Radio
- SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Live Stream
- ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Peacock: 1-3 p.m.
- Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.