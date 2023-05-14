2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times and TV schedule explored

The fourth round of the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson will take place on Sunday, May 14. The tournament is nearing its conclusion, and the game on Sunday will begin at 10:10 a.m. ET. For the last two rounds, the players who made the projected cut of -4 were put into groups of three.

On Sunday, Matthew NeSmith will begin the game on the first tee with Seamus Power and Adam Hadwin at 10:10 a.m. ET, while Jonathan Byrd will begin the game on the 10th hole with Eric Cole and Martin Laird.

Tournament leaders Austin Eckoat, Zechang Dou, and Ryan Palmer will begin their game at 12:20 p.m. ET.

With a score of -16 after the third round on Saturday, Zechang Dou claimed the lead in a three-way tie with Austin Eckroat and Ryan Palmer. Scottie Scheffler, who led the leaderboard on Friday, fell to fourth after Saturday's round. He will start the final round two strokes behind the leaders.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times

Here are the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday tee times:

1st Tee

10:10 a.m.: Matthew NeSmith, Seamus Power, Adam Hadwin

10:20 a.m.: Tommy Gainey, Peter Kuest, Doug Ghim

10:30 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Matt Kuchar, Trevor Cone

10:40 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Lower

10:50 a.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kevin Tway

11:00 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Stroud, Robby Shelton

11:10 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Sam Stevens, Scott Piercy

11:20 a.m.: Sangmoon Bae, Adam Scott, Byeong Hun An

11:30 a.m.: Scott Harrington, Aaron Baddeley, Joseph Bramlett

11:40 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Carson Young, James Hahn

11:50 a.m.: Sung Kang, Richy Werenski, Sean O’Hair

12:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Patton Kizzire, Tyrrell Hatton

12:10 p.m.: Vincent Norrman, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim

12:20 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou, Ryan Palmer

10th tee

10:10 a.m.: Jonathan Byrd, Eric Cole, Martin Laird

10:20 a.m.: Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink, Satoshi Kodaira

10:30 a.m.: Augusto Nunez, Garrick Higgo, Tom Hoge

10:40 a.m.: Bill Haas, Nate Lashley, Brandon Wu

10:50 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Doc Redman, David Micheluzzi

11:00 a.m.: Luke List, Roger Sloan, Tom Kim

11:10 a.m.: Chad Ramey, K.H. Lee, Adam Long

11:20 a.m.: William McGirt, Jimmy Walker, S.Y. Noh

11:30 a.m.: Tano Goya, Greg Chalmers, Harrison Endycott

11:40 a.m.: Robert Streb, Brent Grant, Ryan Brehm

11:50 a.m.: S.H. Kim, Jim Herman, Lucas Glover

12:00 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Will Gordon, Davis Thompson

12:10 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Vince Whaley, Parker Coody

12:20 p.m.: Harry Hall, Fabian Gomez, Kelly Kraft

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday TV schedule

AT&T Bryon Nelson will be broadcast on Golf Channel and CBS. The initial rounds will be televised on Golf Channel from 1-3 pm ET, followed by the CBS network from 3-6 pm ET.

Radio listeners can listen to the tournament commentary on Sirius XM from 1-6 p.m. ET. ESPN, Peacock, and Paramount will all offer live streaming.

Here is the complete AT&T Bryon Nelson TV schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Live Stream

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

Paramount+: 3-6 p.m.

