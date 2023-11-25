2023 Australian PGA Championship: Sunday final round tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 Australian PGA Championship is heading for the Sunday (November 26) rounds at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia. After the end of 54 holes, Min Woo Lee is comfortably leading the table with a three-stroke lead over solo second-ranked Rikuya Hoshino.
Adam Scott slightly slipped on the leaderboard after the end of the third round. He shot a par 71 in the third round on Saturday (November 25) and is currently placed in the solo fourth spot.
For the final round of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, the leader Min Woo Lee is paired with second-ranked Rikuya Hoshino and third-ranked Curtis Luck. They will tee off at 10:54 am GMT.
Exploring Sunday final round pairings of 2023 Australian PGA Championship
The former champion of the tournament, Adam Scott, is paired alongside tied for fifth-ranked golfers, Lucas Herbert and Connor Syme, for the final round at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia. They will tee off at 10:43 am GMT.
Another star golfer on the field of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship is Cameron Davis. He is placed tied for seventh rank on the leaderboard. He is paired with fellow tied seventh-ranked golfers, Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann, for the final round on Sunday. They will start their play at 10:32 am GMT.
Below are the final round tee times and parings of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship (all times in GMT):
- 06:00 am - Matthew Millar, Kade McBride, Rod Pampling
- 06:09 am - Adam Bland, Sungjin Yeo, Geoff Ogilvy
- 06:19 am - Julian Suri, Samuel Eaves
- 06:29 am - James Gibellini, Anthony Choat, David Horsey
- 06:39 am - Dillon Hart, Josh Armstrong, Daniel Gale
- 06:49 am - Adrian Meronk, Kyle Michel, Jak Carter
- 06:59 am - Derek Ackerman, Jordan Zunic, Haraldur Magnus
- 07:15 am - Simon Hawkes, Daniel Hillier, Jason Scrivener
- 07:26 am - Robert Macintyre, Aaron Wilkin, Haydn Barron
- 07:37 am - Laurie Canter, James Marchesani, Hayden Hopewell
- 07:48 am - Brett Coletta, Lukas Nemecz, Brett Rumford
- 07:59 am - Pietro Bovari, Scott Strange, John Catlin
- 08:10 am - Jack Murdoch, Tom McKibbin, Lachlan Barker
- 08:21 am - Jack Thompson, Elvis Smylie, Justin Warren
- 08:37 am - Nick Voke, Calum Hill, Andrew Martin
- 08:48 am - David Micheluzzi, Austin Bautista, Ben Eccles
- 08:59 am - Todd Sinnott, Conor Purcell, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 09:10 am - Kazuki Higa, Matthew Griffin, Andrew Campbell
- 09:21 am - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Cameron John, Richard Mansell
- 09:32 am - Maverick Antcliff, Josh Geary, Grant Forrest
- 09:43 am - Andrew Dodt, Jeffrey Guan, John Lyras
- 09:59 am - Rafa Cabrera Bello, Andrew Kelly, Lawry Flynn
- 10:10 am - Frank Kennedy, Michael Hendry, Connor McKinney
- 10:21 am - Sam Brazel, Ryo Hisatsune, Joel Moscatel
- 10:32 am - Cameron Davis, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann
- 10:43 am - Lucas Herbert, Connor Syme, Adam Scott
- 10:54 am - Curtis Luck, Rikuya Hoshino, Min Woo Lee.
Winner details, prize money payout, and other information about the 2023 Australian PGA Championship will be updated soon.