2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: Schedule, venue, top players and more

The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is scheduled to take place from Thursday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Australia.

One of the premier tournaments on the PGA Tour of Australasia schedule will feature a 156-player field comprised of prominent Australian and international players competing for the Joe Kirkwood Cup.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will be held at the Royal Queensland Golf Club for the third straight year and for the fourth time in tournament history. The Royal Queensland Golf Club is located at the end of Curtin West Avenue, Eagle Farm, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Royal Queensland is an 18-hole, par 72, 7085-yard golf course that was first designed by Carnegie Clark in 1921. Six years later, it underwent a few changes by Alister MacKenzie. In 2007, it was redesigned by Michael Clayton after the Gateway Bridge was duplicated.

Besides hosting the Australian PGA Championship four times, the course has also hosted the Australian Open three times (1947, 1966, and 1973).

Here's the course card for the Royal Queensland:

Total: Par 71, 7085 Yards

Out: Par 36, 3600 Yards

Hole 1: Par 4, 387 Yards

Par 4, 387 Yards Hole 2: Par 4, 343 Yards

Par 4, 343 Yards Hole 3: Par 4, 459 Yards

Par 4, 459 Yards Hole 4: Par 3, 175 Yards

Par 3, 175 Yards Hole 5: Par 4, 483 Yards

Par 4, 483 Yards Hole 6: Par 4, 386 Yards

Par 4, 386 Yards Hole 7: Par 5, 596 Yards

Par 5, 596 Yards Hole 8: Par 3, 197 Yards

Par 3, 197 Yards Hole 9: Par 5, 574 Yards

In: Par 35, 3485 Yards

Hole 10: Par 4, 484 Yards

Par 4, 484 Yards Hole 11: Par 3, 178 Yards

Par 3, 178 Yards Hole 12: Par 4, 319 Yards

Par 4, 319 Yards Hole 13: Par 4, 440 Yards

Par 4, 440 Yards Hole 14: Par 4, 499 Yards

Par 4, 499 Yards Hole 15: Par 5, 575 Yards

Par 5, 575 Yards Hole 16: Par 4, 383 Yards

Par 4, 383 Yards Hole 17: Par 3, 137 Yards

Par 3, 137 Yards Hole 18: Par 4, 470 Yards

Top Players

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will feature four of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The field will comprise the defending champion, Cameron Smith along with the likes of Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and Adrian Meronk.

Smith was last seen at the Hong Kong Open, where he finished runner-up. Min Woo Lee and Meronk were competing in the DP World Tour Championship last week. Scott is a two-time champion at the event.

Purse

The purse size for the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is AU $2 million, and the winner will receive $340,000.

Here's the payout for this year's event (AU $):

1st: $340,000

2nd: $220,000

3rd: $126,000

4th: $100,000

5th: $84,800

6th: $70,000

7th: $60,000

8th: $50,000

9th: $44,800

10th: $40,000

11th: $36,800

12th: $34,400

13th: $32,200

14th: $30,600

15th: $29,400

16th: $28,200

17th: $27,000

18th: $25,800

19th: $24,800

20th: $24,000

Past winners at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship explored

Here are the past winners at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship since 2000:

2022 (Dec): Cameron Smith

2022 (Jan): Jediah Morgan

2019: Adam Scott

2018: Cameron Smith

2017: Cameron Smith

2016: Harold Varner III

2015: Nathan Holman

2014: Greg Chalmers

2013: Adam Scott

2012: Daniel Popovic

2011: Greg Chalmers

2010: Peter Senior

2009: Robert Allenby

2008: Geoff Ogilvy

2007: Peter Lonard

2006: Nick O'Hern

2005: Robert Allenby

2004: Peter Lonard

2003: Peter Senior

2002: Peter Lonard and Jarrod Moseley (title shared)

2001: Robert Allenby