2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: Schedule, venue, top players and more

The 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is scheduled to take place from Thursday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Australia.
One of the premier tournaments on the PGA Tour of Australasia schedule will feature a 156-player field comprised of prominent Australian and international players competing for the Joe Kirkwood Cup.
The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will be held at the Royal Queensland Golf Club for the third straight year and for the fourth time in tournament history. The Royal Queensland Golf Club is located at the end of Curtin West Avenue, Eagle Farm, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.
Royal Queensland is an 18-hole, par 72, 7085-yard golf course that was first designed by Carnegie Clark in 1921. Six years later, it underwent a few changes by Alister MacKenzie. In 2007, it was redesigned by Michael Clayton after the Gateway Bridge was duplicated.
Besides hosting the Australian PGA Championship four times, the course has also hosted the Australian Open three times (1947, 1966, and 1973).
Here's the course card for the Royal Queensland:
Total: Par 71, 7085 Yards
Out: Par 36, 3600 Yards
- Hole 1: Par 4, 387 Yards
- Hole 2: Par 4, 343 Yards
- Hole 3: Par 4, 459 Yards
- Hole 4: Par 3, 175 Yards
- Hole 5: Par 4, 483 Yards
- Hole 6: Par 4, 386 Yards
- Hole 7: Par 5, 596 Yards
- Hole 8: Par 3, 197 Yards
- Hole 9: Par 5, 574 Yards
In: Par 35, 3485 Yards
- Hole 10: Par 4, 484 Yards
- Hole 11: Par 3, 178 Yards
- Hole 12: Par 4, 319 Yards
- Hole 13: Par 4, 440 Yards
- Hole 14: Par 4, 499 Yards
- Hole 15: Par 5, 575 Yards
- Hole 16: Par 4, 383 Yards
- Hole 17: Par 3, 137 Yards
- Hole 18: Par 4, 470 Yards
Top Players
The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will feature four of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The field will comprise the defending champion, Cameron Smith along with the likes of Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and Adrian Meronk.
Smith was last seen at the Hong Kong Open, where he finished runner-up. Min Woo Lee and Meronk were competing in the DP World Tour Championship last week. Scott is a two-time champion at the event.
Purse
The purse size for the 2023 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is AU $2 million, and the winner will receive $340,000.
Here's the payout for this year's event (AU $):
- 1st: $340,000
- 2nd: $220,000
- 3rd: $126,000
- 4th: $100,000
- 5th: $84,800
- 6th: $70,000
- 7th: $60,000
- 8th: $50,000
- 9th: $44,800
- 10th: $40,000
- 11th: $36,800
- 12th: $34,400
- 13th: $32,200
- 14th: $30,600
- 15th: $29,400
- 16th: $28,200
- 17th: $27,000
- 18th: $25,800
- 19th: $24,800
- 20th: $24,000
Past winners at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship explored
Here are the past winners at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship since 2000:
- 2022 (Dec): Cameron Smith
- 2022 (Jan): Jediah Morgan
- 2019: Adam Scott
- 2018: Cameron Smith
- 2017: Cameron Smith
- 2016: Harold Varner III
- 2015: Nathan Holman
- 2014: Greg Chalmers
- 2013: Adam Scott
- 2012: Daniel Popovic
- 2011: Greg Chalmers
- 2010: Peter Senior
- 2009: Robert Allenby
- 2008: Geoff Ogilvy
- 2007: Peter Lonard
- 2006: Nick O'Hern
- 2005: Robert Allenby
- 2004: Peter Lonard
- 2003: Peter Senior
- 2002: Peter Lonard and Jarrod Moseley (title shared)
- 2001: Robert Allenby