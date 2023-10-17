2023 BMW Ladies Championship odds and best bets ft. Nelly Korda and Angel Yin

With less than 48 hours to go until the BMW Ladies Championship tees off, the spotlight is on the tournament. Stars like Nelly Korda and Angel Yin will lead a super-competitive field of just 70 players.

Nelly Korda and Angel Yin are among the players with the best chances of winning the BMW Ladies Championship, according to specialized sites. BetMGM Sportsbook gives Korda odds of +1200 and Yin odds of +5000.

However, Angel Yin is coming off a victory at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which was the first win of her career on the LPGA Tour. This propelled her to her highest ranking ever (25th). These are momentum boosts that Yin will undoubtedly look to capitalize on at the BMW Ladies Championship.

Nelly Korda has had another great season so far, playing 14 events on the LPGA Tour and one on the Ladies European Tour (LET). It was on the European circuit that she scored her only victory of the year (Aramco Team Series - London).

On the U.S. circuit, Korda has posted seven top 10s and two top 20s while missing only two cuts. This has helped her reach the top of the Rolex Rankings several times, where she currently sits in fourth place.

Which players have the best chances of winning the BMW Ladies Championship?

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the player with the best chances of winning the BMW Ladies Championship is Atthaya Thitikul (+1000). The Thai is having another phenomenal season with 19 tournaments played (16 on the LPGA Tour, two on the LET and one LPGA of Korea).

Her best results are 10 top 10s, including a tie for second at The Ascendant 10 days ago. She has made only two cuts and has withdrawn from one tournament. She is currently ranked 12th on the Rolex Rankings.

Two South Korean women follow Thitikul in terms of their chances of winning at Seowon Valley Country Club. They are Hyo-Joo Kim (+1100) and Jin-young Ko (+1200).

Both are in the top 10 of the Rolex Rankings. Ko has won two tournaments in 2023 (HSBC Women's World Championship and Cognizant Founders Cup), while Kim won The Ascendant and has nine other top-10 finishes.

Here are the top 20 players with the best odds to win the BMW Ladies Championship, according to BetMGM Sportsbook:

Atthaya Thitikul +1000

Hyo-Joo Kim +1100

Jin Young Ko +1200

Nelly Korda +1200

Lilia Vu +1400

Ruoning Yin +1400

Celine Boutier +1600

Minjee Lee +1600

Linn Grant +1800

Megan Khang +2000

Jiyai Shin +2500

Hae Ran Ryu +3300

Hye Jin Choi +3300

Rose Zhang +3300

Yuka Saso +3300

Carlota Ciganda +3500

Georgia Hall +3500

Ariya Jutanugarn +4000

Brooke Henderson +4000

Danielle Kang +4000

Jenny Shin +4000

Nasa Hataoka +4000

A Lim Kim +5000

Angel Yin +5000

Hannah Green +5000