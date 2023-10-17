2023 BMW Ladies Championship: Schedule, venue, prize purse, top players and more explored

The LPGA Tour will move to Gyeonggi-Do, Republic of Korea, for the upcoming flagship event, the BMW Ladies Championship, scheduled to take place from Thursday, October 19, to Sunday, October 22, at Seowon Valley Country Club. This marks the beginning of the LPGA Tour's fall Asian Swing.

The BMW Ladies Championship, the sole event in Korea, will feature a 78-player field. Eight of the top-10-ranked golfers in the Rolex Women's rankings will compete this week. In addition to these players, defending champion Lydia Ko and LPGA rookie Rose Zhang will be notable presences on the event's field.

Here are the top-ranked players competing at the BMW Ladies Championship:

Lilia Vu (1)

Ruoning Yin (2)

Jin Young Ko (3)

Nelly Korda (4)

Celine Boutier (5)

Hyo-Joo Kim (6)

Minjee Lee (7)

Allisen Corpuz (10)

Brooke Henderson (11)

Lydia Ko (12)

Atthaya Thitikul (13)

Megan Khang (14)

Linn Grant (15)

Jiyai Shin (16)

Nasa Hataoka (17)

Georgia Hall (18)

Ashleigh Buhai (20)

Ayaka Furue (21)

Hannah Green (22)

Yuka Saso (24)

In Gee Chun (26)

Hae Ran Ryu (27)

Carlota Ciganda (30)

Venue details

The Seowon Valley Country Club is situated in the northern part of Gyeonggi-do, an hour's distance from Seoul. First opened in 2004 as a nine-hole golf course, it was redesigned to add 18 holes in 2012 by world-renowned golf course architect David Dale.

Purse Size

The purse size for the BMW Ladies Championship is $2.2 million, and the winner will receive $330,000. Last year, Lydia Ko bagged $300,000 after beating Andrea Lee by a 4-stroke margin.

Here's the prize money breakdown for the top 20 position holders at this week's event:

1st: $330,000

2nd: $200,792

3rd: $145,660

4th: $112,680

5th: $90,695

6th: $74,204

7th: $62,112

8th: $54,417

9th: $48,920

10th: $44,523

11th: $41,224

12th: $38,476

13th: $36,057

14th: $33,859

15th: $31,879

16th: $30,120

17th: $28,582

18th: $27,264

19th: $26,165

20th: $25,284

Here's the complete field for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship:

Aditi Ashok Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi In Gee Chun Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Perrine Delacour Gemma Dryburgh Jodi Ewart Shadoff Maria Fassi Ayaka Furue Linn Grant Hannah Green Georgia Hall Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Eun Hee Ji Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Sarah Kemp Megan Khang Hyo Joo Kim Grace Kim A Lim Kim Sei Young Kim Lydia Ko Jin Young Ko Nelly Korda Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Minjee Lee Andrea Lee Alison Lee Mi Hyang Lee Jeongeun Lee6 Yu Liu Yan Liu Gaby Lopez Nanna Koerstz Madsen Stephanie Meadow Anna Nordqvist Ryann O'Toole Soomin Oh (a) Alexa Pano Sung Hyun Park Hee Young Park Seojin Park So Yeon Ryu Hae Ran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Jieun Seo (a) Hinako Shibuno Jiyai Shin Jenny Shin Maja Stark Linnea Strom Patty Tavatanakit Atthaya Thitikul Albane Valenzuela Lilia Vu Chanettee Wannasaen Amy Yang Ruoning Yin Angel Yin Dabeen Yun (a) Rose Zhang