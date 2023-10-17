2023 BMW Ladies Championship: Schedule, venue, prize purse, top players and more explored

Golf
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 17, 2023 10:30 GMT
The BMW Ladies Championship will begin from Thursday, October 19 (Image via BMW Korea)
The LPGA Tour will move to Gyeonggi-Do, Republic of Korea, for the upcoming flagship event, the BMW Ladies Championship, scheduled to take place from Thursday, October 19, to Sunday, October 22, at Seowon Valley Country Club. This marks the beginning of the LPGA Tour's fall Asian Swing.

The BMW Ladies Championship, the sole event in Korea, will feature a 78-player field. Eight of the top-10-ranked golfers in the Rolex Women's rankings will compete this week. In addition to these players, defending champion Lydia Ko and LPGA rookie Rose Zhang will be notable presences on the event's field.

Here are the top-ranked players competing at the BMW Ladies Championship:

  • Lilia Vu (1)
  • Ruoning Yin (2)
  • Jin Young Ko (3)
  • Nelly Korda (4)
  • Celine Boutier (5)
  • Hyo-Joo Kim (6)
  • Minjee Lee (7)
  • Allisen Corpuz (10)
  • Brooke Henderson (11)
  • Lydia Ko (12)
  • Atthaya Thitikul (13)
  • Megan Khang (14)
  • Linn Grant (15)
  • Jiyai Shin (16)
  • Nasa Hataoka (17)
  • Georgia Hall (18)
  • Ashleigh Buhai (20)
  • Ayaka Furue (21)
  • Hannah Green (22)
  • Yuka Saso (24)
  • In Gee Chun (26)
  • Hae Ran Ryu (27)
  • Carlota Ciganda (30)

Venue details

The Seowon Valley Country Club is situated in the northern part of Gyeonggi-do, an hour's distance from Seoul. First opened in 2004 as a nine-hole golf course, it was redesigned to add 18 holes in 2012 by world-renowned golf course architect David Dale.

Purse Size

The purse size for the BMW Ladies Championship is $2.2 million, and the winner will receive $330,000. Last year, Lydia Ko bagged $300,000 after beating Andrea Lee by a 4-stroke margin.

Here's the prize money breakdown for the top 20 position holders at this week's event:

  • 1st: $330,000
  • 2nd: $200,792
  • 3rd: $145,660
  • 4th: $112,680
  • 5th: $90,695
  • 6th: $74,204
  • 7th: $62,112
  • 8th: $54,417
  • 9th: $48,920
  • 10th: $44,523
  • 11th: $41,224
  • 12th: $38,476
  • 13th: $36,057
  • 14th: $33,859
  • 15th: $31,879
  • 16th: $30,120
  • 17th: $28,582
  • 18th: $27,264
  • 19th: $26,165
  • 20th: $25,284

Who is playing in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship? Field explored

Here's the complete field for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship:

  1. Aditi Ashok
  2. Narin An
  3. Pajaree Anannarukarn
  4. Celine Borge
  5. Celine Boutier
  6. Ashleigh Buhai
  7. Matilda Castren
  8. Peiyun Chien
  9. Hye-Jin Choi
  10. In Gee Chun
  11. Carlota Ciganda
  12. Allisen Corpuz
  13. Lauren Coughlin
  14. Olivia Cowan
  15. Perrine Delacour
  16. Gemma Dryburgh
  17. Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  18. Maria Fassi
  19. Ayaka Furue
  20. Linn Grant
  21. Hannah Green
  22. Georgia Hall
  23. Nasa Hataoka
  24. Brooke Henderson
  25. Esther Henseleit
  26. Eun Hee Ji
  27. Ariya Jutanugarn
  28. Moriya Jutanugarn
  29. Danielle Kang
  30. Sarah Kemp
  31. Megan Khang
  32. Hyo Joo Kim
  33. Grace Kim
  34. A Lim Kim
  35. Sei Young Kim
  36. Lydia Ko
  37. Jin Young Ko
  38. Nelly Korda
  39. Jennifer Kupcho
  40. Stephanie Kyriacou
  41. Minjee Lee
  42. Andrea Lee
  43. Alison Lee
  44. Mi Hyang Lee
  45. Jeongeun Lee6
  46. Yu Liu
  47. Yan Liu
  48. Gaby Lopez
  49. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  50. Stephanie Meadow
  51. Anna Nordqvist
  52. Ryann O'Toole
  53. Soomin Oh (a)
  54. Alexa Pano
  55. Sung Hyun Park
  56. Hee Young Park
  57. Seojin Park
  58. So Yeon Ryu
  59. Hae Ran Ryu
  60. Madelene Sagstrom
  61. Yuka Saso
  62. Sarah Schmelzel
  63. Jieun Seo (a)
  64. Hinako Shibuno
  65. Jiyai Shin
  66. Jenny Shin
  67. Maja Stark
  68. Linnea Strom
  69. Patty Tavatanakit
  70. Atthaya Thitikul
  71. Albane Valenzuela
  72. Lilia Vu
  73. Chanettee Wannasaen
  74. Amy Yang
  75. Ruoning Yin
  76. Angel Yin
  77. Dabeen Yun (a)
  78. Rose Zhang

