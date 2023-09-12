The BMW PGA Championship will take a giant leap in the world of golf by becoming the first TV production to be powered solely by green hydrogen when it gets underway on Thursday, September 14. Green hydrogen works as a substitute for the harmful carbon emission during live broadcasts of golfing events.

European Tour production and IMG are working in collaboration with a company called GeoPura to create green hydrogen powered generators for electricity needs at the Wentworth Golf Club.

This is a gigantic leap in the world of golf and DP World Tour is the first one to take action while creating a sustainable environment for the future. It is estimated that the new green generators will save over 16.4 tonnes of CO2 compared to the 2022 BMW PGA Championship.

The free electircity created by the green hydrogen generators is being transferred to the broadcast compound. This makes the event carbon free and all the viewers can contribute towards the movement by watching it live on Sky Sports Golf.

Although this is a great start for the DP World Tour, the management is hoping to make the tour circuit free from all carbon emissions by 2040. Organizations including the PGA Tour are expected to take notice of the green drive initiative.

The BMW PGA Championship green initiative is just a start for Richard Bunn

Richard Bunn, the managing director of European Tour Productions made a big statement during the BMW PGA Championship by making the broadcast free from all carbon emissions.

However, he believes this is merely a start for them and wants to make the DP World Tour completely green by the year 2040. He also spoke about plans to roll out more initiatives for the 2024 DP World Tour season via Sky Sports.

"We are always on the lookout for new technologies that will us get to net zero carbon by 2040. Hydrogen is the future of power distribution and has the added benefit of being more resilient than diesel units because they have fewer moving parts."

Richard Bunn added:

"Taking this leap, a first for our industry, at such a high-profile Rolex Series tournament is a big statement. This is just the start, and the plan is to roll-out hydrogen power across multiple tournaments in 2024."

IMG, European Tour Productions and the DP World Tour are working alongside all their broadcasting partners including Sky Sports and the Golf Channel, to create a green future for the sport.