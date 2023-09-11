How to watch 2023 BMW PGA Championship : TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The BMW PGA Championship is the next headline event for the DP World Tour following the Horizon Irish Open. The competition will feature every golfer from Team Europe before the much-awaited Ryder Cup.

The flagship event will take place in Surrey at the Wentworth Club on West Course. With many prominent golfers taking part, the prize pool is extremely generous and the winner will take home an estimated $1,530,000 from the total purse of $9 million.

The event will take place in England as part of the DP World Tour. However, there are several broadcasters who will televise the game live for people living in the United States. The 4-day competition will start on the 14th of September and will feature on the Golf Channel and Peacock. The BMW PGA Championship live coverage will start at 1:40 AM and will go on till 9:45 AM, all times Eastern.

However, the timings are completely different for the Sky Sports coverage as it caters solely to the United Kingdom audience. The coverage on Sky Sports will start at 12:00 PM and is set to end at 6:00 PM. Additionally, viewers will require a working subscription to access the Sky Sports live streaming feature.

The live streaming of the entire competition is exclusive to Peacock TV provided that viewers have a paid subscription. There will be many keen viewers throughout the event as it's the final one before the Ryder Cup.

Shane Lowry will hope to defend his title at the BMW PGA Championship

The 2022 BMW PGA Championship was won by the Irish golfer Shane Lowry who defeated Jon Rahm by a single shot. Since then, Lowry's form has massively faltered but he was still picked as the captain's choice for the Ryder Cup.

However, the 36-year old golfer is back to his best after securing a competitive T3 finish in the Horizon Irish Open. With form on his side, Lowry will be confident of defending his title in a few days time.

Interestingly, he will face tough competition from the favorite Rory Mcllroy who will be looking to bounce back after a disastrous performance in the final rounds of the Irish Open. The BMW PGA Championship will be an essential event for the DP World Tour standings and the European players competing in it.

