2023 BMW PGA Championship: Schedule, venue, prize money purse and more

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship is just a week away. The exciting tournament will feature all 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team, including captain Luke Donald. It will also feature World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm, and recently crowned FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland. The second American to ever win the event, Billy Hosrchel, will also be present.

Over 200 players have qualified for the flagship event of the DP World Tour, and only 144 players will make it into the field.

Schedule and venue

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship will commence on September 14 and go on for four days until September 17. The tournament will be played at the Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey. The club has been hosting the event since 1984.

Prize pool and rewards

The premier DP World Tour event will have a prize pool of $9,000,000. The winner will receive a direct entry to next year's US Open and will receive an exemption to the next three Open Championships.

Initially, this event had the highest prize money on the tour. However, this changed with the inception of Race to Dubai. The Dubai World Championship has the highest prize pool of $10 million.

Where to watch

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the entire 2023 BMW PGA Championship on Sky Sports. They can catch the highlights on BBC.

History and facts about the BMW PGA Championship

The tournament began back in 1955 by the PGA and was referred to as the British PGA Championship. It is one of the Tour's Premier events and rewards its winner 64 points in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Nick Faldo has won the event the most in its history. He has won it four times in his career (1978, 1980, 1981, 1989). Peter Alliss (1957, 1962, 1965), Bernhard Langer (1987, 1993, 1995), and Colin Montgomerie (1998, 1999, 2000) are the tied second-most successful players in the tournament.

Montgomerie is the only player to win the tournament three times consecutively. Faldo and Luke Donald are the only players besides him to have defended his title.

Previous 20 winners of the BMW PGA Championship:

2022 - Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry 2021 - Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel 2020 - Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton 2019 - Danny Willett

Danny Willett 2018 - Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari 2017 - Alex Norén

Alex Norén 2016 - Chris Wood

Chris Wood 2015 - An Byeong-hun

An Byeong-hun 2014 - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy 2013 - Matteo Manassero

Matteo Manassero 2012 - Luke Donald

Luke Donald 2011 - Luke Donald

Luke Donald 2010 - Simon Khan

Simon Khan 2009 - Paul Casey

Paul Casey 2008 - Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Miguel Ángel Jiménez 2007 - Anders Hansen

Anders Hansen 2006 - David Howell

David Howell 2005 - Angel Cabrera

Angel Cabrera 2004 - Scott Drummond

Scott Drummond 2003 - Ignacio Garrido

English golfer Ken Bousfield is the inaugural champion of the BMW PGA Championship. He defeated Max Faulkner by two strokes in 1955.