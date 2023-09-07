2023 BMW PGA Championship: Schedule, venue, prize money purse and more

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship is just a week away. The exciting tournament will feature all 12 members of the European Ryder Cup team, including captain Luke Donald. It will also feature World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm, and recently crowned FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland. The second American to ever win the event, Billy Hosrchel, will also be present.
Over 200 players have qualified for the flagship event of the DP World Tour, and only 144 players will make it into the field.
Schedule and venue
The 2023 BMW PGA Championship will commence on September 14 and go on for four days until September 17. The tournament will be played at the Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey. The club has been hosting the event since 1984.
Prize pool and rewards
The premier DP World Tour event will have a prize pool of $9,000,000. The winner will receive a direct entry to next year's US Open and will receive an exemption to the next three Open Championships.
Initially, this event had the highest prize money on the tour. However, this changed with the inception of Race to Dubai. The Dubai World Championship has the highest prize pool of $10 million.
Where to watch
Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the entire 2023 BMW PGA Championship on Sky Sports. They can catch the highlights on BBC.
History and facts about the BMW PGA Championship
The tournament began back in 1955 by the PGA and was referred to as the British PGA Championship. It is one of the Tour's Premier events and rewards its winner 64 points in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Nick Faldo has won the event the most in its history. He has won it four times in his career (1978, 1980, 1981, 1989). Peter Alliss (1957, 1962, 1965), Bernhard Langer (1987, 1993, 1995), and Colin Montgomerie (1998, 1999, 2000) are the tied second-most successful players in the tournament.
Montgomerie is the only player to win the tournament three times consecutively. Faldo and Luke Donald are the only players besides him to have defended his title.
Previous 20 winners of the BMW PGA Championship:
- 2022 - Shane Lowry
- 2021 - Billy Horschel
- 2020 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 2019 - Danny Willett
- 2018 - Francesco Molinari
- 2017 - Alex Norén
- 2016 - Chris Wood
- 2015 - An Byeong-hun
- 2014 - Rory McIlroy
- 2013 - Matteo Manassero
- 2012 - Luke Donald
- 2011 - Luke Donald
- 2010 - Simon Khan
- 2009 - Paul Casey
- 2008 - Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- 2007 - Anders Hansen
- 2006 - David Howell
- 2005 - Angel Cabrera
- 2004 - Scott Drummond
- 2003 - Ignacio Garrido
English golfer Ken Bousfield is the inaugural champion of the BMW PGA Championship. He defeated Max Faulkner by two strokes in 1955.