2023 BMW PGA Championship field and player rankings explored

The DP World Tour heads to Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be held from September 14 to 17 and will feature all twelve players of the European Ryder Cup team. The tournament will have a prize pool of €6,215,965.

World no. 2 Rory McIlroy will be the top-ranked golfer in the field. Reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm (third-ranked) and FedEx Cup Champion Viktor Hovland (fourth-ranked) are the other two players to feature from the top 5 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Previous five winners of the BMW PGA Championship, including the defending champion Shane Lowry will also be part of the field. European Masters Champion Ludvig Aberg, who was recently selected for the 2023 Ryder Cup, is also set to participate.

Billy Horschel, who is only the second American golfer to win the tournament after Arnold Palmer in 1975, will also be part of the field at Surrey.

Who has qualified for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship?

As of now, the tournament officials have not released the official list of players for the tournament to be held at the Wentworth Club - West Course. However, over 200 players have qualified for the event and their names are:

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Francesco Molinari

Tommy Fleetwood

Shane Lowry

Matt Fitzpatrick

Danny Willett

Victor Perez

Viktor Hovland

Billy Horschel

Min Woo Lee

Ludvig Aberg

Tyrrell Hatton

Aaron Rai

Todd Clements

Vincent Norrman

Rasmus Højgaard

Daniel Hillier

Thriston Lawrence

Dale Whitnell

Tom McKibbin

Pablo Larrazábal

Simon Forsström

Adrian Meronk

Jorge Campillo

Marcel Siem

Thorbjørn Olesen

Daniel Gavins

Jordan Smith

Yannik Paul

Adrian Otaegui

Ryan Fox

Guido Migliozzi

Robert MacIntyre

Oliver Wilson

Maximilian Kieffer

Callum Shinkwin

Sean Crocker

Richie Ramsay

Haotong Li

Kalle Samooja

Adri Arnaus

Ewen Ferguson

Ashun Wu

Nicolai Højgaard

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Sami Välimäki

Nicolas Colsaerts

Daniel Brown

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Antoine Rozner

Dan Bradbury

Calum Hill

Justin Rose

Padraig Harrington

Thomas Bjørn

Luke Donald

Tom Hoge

Sepp Straka

Craig Lee

Hurly Long

Connor Syme

Shubhankar Sharma

Gavin Green

Oliver Bekker

Matthieu Pavon

Sebastian Söderberg

Richard Mansell

Joakim Lagergren

Eddie Pepperell

Romain Langasque

David Law

Marcel Schneider

Paul Waring

Fabrizio Zanotti

Thomas Detry

Scott Jamieson

Tapio Pulkkanen

Edoardo Molinari

Zander Lombard

Adam Scott

Marcus Armitage

Ross Fisher

Matthew Southgate

Matthew Jordan

Justin Walters

Wil Besseling

Nicolai von Dellinghausen

Tom Kim

Chase Hanna

Alexander Björk

Julien Brun

Marcus Kinhult

Mikko Korhonen

Jeff Winther

Lukas Nienaber

James Morrison

Masahiro Kawamura

Santiago Tarrio

Søren Kjeldsen

John Catlin

Angel Hidalgo

Hennie du Plessis

Grant Forrest

Marc Warren

Johannes Veerman

Louis de Jager

Marcus Helligkilde

Andy Sullivan

Matt Wallace

Jason Scrivener

Nacho Elvira

Julien Guerrier

Aaron Cockerill

Niklas Nørgaard

Daan Huizing

Darius van Driel

Victor Dubuisson

Jazz Janewattananond

Sebastian Garcia

Alexander Levy

Jeunghun Wang

Joost Luiten

Stephen Gallacher

Nathan Kimsey

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Alexander Knappe

JC Ritchie

Mikael Lindberg

Jens Dantorp

Oliver Hundebøll

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Clément Sordet

Martin Simonsen

Jeong weon Ko

John Parry

Bryce Easton

Deon Germishuys

Kazuki Higa

Daniel van Tonder

Yeongsu Kim

Manu Gandas

Ma Chengyao

Benjamin Hébert

Ryo Hisatsune

Alejandro del Rey

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Rikuya Hoshino

John Axelsen

David Ravetto

Jens Fahrbring

Pedro Figueiredo

Adrien Saddier

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Wilco Nienaber

Andrew Wilson

Joshua Lee

Christoffer Bring

Joël Stalter

Thomas Aiken

Gunner Wiebe

Gary Stal

Ricardo Santos

David Horsey

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Niklas Lemke

John Murphy

Sam Hutsby

Aguri Iwasaki

Garrick Porteous

Blake Windred

Tobias Edén

David Howell

Renato Paratore

Mateusz Gradecki

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Maximilian Schmitt

Frederic Lacroix

Francesco Laporta

Emilio Cuartero Blanco

Laurie Canter

Pierre Pineau

Jack Senior

Rhys Enoch

Kristoffer Reitan

Craig Howie

Velten Meyer

Lucas Bjerregaard

Christopher Mivis

Javier Sainz

Darren Fichardt

Borja Virto

Alfie Plant

Ross McGowan

Richard McEvoy

Tom Lewis

Jacques Kruyswijk

OJ Farrell

Elias Bertheussen

Jaco Prinsloo

Henric Sturehed

Pavan Sagoo

Benjamin Poke

Jordan Zunic

Callan Barrow

Derek Ackerman

Alejandro Cañizares

Jarryd Felton

Dimitrios Papadatos

Liam Johnston

Keenan Davidse

Gary Boyd

Mikael Lundberg

Oliver Fisher

From the above list, only 144 players will take the field for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. The official list will be updated as soon as the announcement is made.