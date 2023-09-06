2023 BMW PGA Championship field and player rankings explored

The DP World Tour heads to Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be held from September 14 to 17 and will feature all twelve players of the European Ryder Cup team. The tournament will have a prize pool of €6,215,965.
World no. 2 Rory McIlroy will be the top-ranked golfer in the field. Reigning Masters Champion Jon Rahm (third-ranked) and FedEx Cup Champion Viktor Hovland (fourth-ranked) are the other two players to feature from the top 5 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Previous five winners of the BMW PGA Championship, including the defending champion Shane Lowry will also be part of the field. European Masters Champion Ludvig Aberg, who was recently selected for the 2023 Ryder Cup, is also set to participate.
Billy Horschel, who is only the second American golfer to win the tournament after Arnold Palmer in 1975, will also be part of the field at Surrey.
Who has qualified for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship?
As of now, the tournament officials have not released the official list of players for the tournament to be held at the Wentworth Club - West Course. However, over 200 players have qualified for the event and their names are:
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Francesco Molinari
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Shane Lowry
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Danny Willett
- Victor Perez
- Viktor Hovland
- Billy Horschel
- Min Woo Lee
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Aaron Rai
- Todd Clements
- Vincent Norrman
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Daniel Hillier
- Thriston Lawrence
- Dale Whitnell
- Tom McKibbin
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Simon Forsström
- Adrian Meronk
- Jorge Campillo
- Marcel Siem
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Daniel Gavins
- Jordan Smith
- Yannik Paul
- Adrian Otaegui
- Ryan Fox
- Guido Migliozzi
- Robert MacIntyre
- Oliver Wilson
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Callum Shinkwin
- Sean Crocker
- Richie Ramsay
- Haotong Li
- Kalle Samooja
- Adri Arnaus
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ashun Wu
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Sami Välimäki
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Daniel Brown
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Antoine Rozner
- Dan Bradbury
- Calum Hill
- Justin Rose
- Padraig Harrington
- Thomas Bjørn
- Luke Donald
- Tom Hoge
- Sepp Straka
- Craig Lee
- Hurly Long
- Connor Syme
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Gavin Green
- Oliver Bekker
- Matthieu Pavon
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Richard Mansell
- Joakim Lagergren
- Eddie Pepperell
- Romain Langasque
- David Law
- Marcel Schneider
- Paul Waring
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Thomas Detry
- Scott Jamieson
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Edoardo Molinari
- Zander Lombard
- Adam Scott
- Marcus Armitage
- Ross Fisher
- Matthew Southgate
- Matthew Jordan
- Justin Walters
- Wil Besseling
- Nicolai von Dellinghausen
- Tom Kim
- Chase Hanna
- Alexander Björk
- Julien Brun
- Marcus Kinhult
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jeff Winther
- Lukas Nienaber
- James Morrison
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Santiago Tarrio
- Søren Kjeldsen
- John Catlin
- Angel Hidalgo
- Hennie du Plessis
- Grant Forrest
- Marc Warren
- Johannes Veerman
- Louis de Jager
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Andy Sullivan
- Matt Wallace
- Jason Scrivener
- Nacho Elvira
- Julien Guerrier
- Aaron Cockerill
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Daan Huizing
- Darius van Driel
- Victor Dubuisson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Sebastian Garcia
- Alexander Levy
- Jeunghun Wang
- Joost Luiten
- Stephen Gallacher
- Nathan Kimsey
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Alexander Knappe
- JC Ritchie
- Mikael Lindberg
- Jens Dantorp
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Clément Sordet
- Martin Simonsen
- Jeong weon Ko
- John Parry
- Bryce Easton
- Deon Germishuys
- Kazuki Higa
- Daniel van Tonder
- Yeongsu Kim
- Manu Gandas
- Ma Chengyao
- Benjamin Hébert
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Alejandro del Rey
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Rikuya Hoshino
- John Axelsen
- David Ravetto
- Jens Fahrbring
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Adrien Saddier
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Wilco Nienaber
- Andrew Wilson
- Joshua Lee
- Christoffer Bring
- Joël Stalter
- Thomas Aiken
- Gunner Wiebe
- Gary Stal
- Ricardo Santos
- David Horsey
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Niklas Lemke
- John Murphy
- Sam Hutsby
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Garrick Porteous
- Blake Windred
- Tobias Edén
- David Howell
- Renato Paratore
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Frederic Lacroix
- Francesco Laporta
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Laurie Canter
- Pierre Pineau
- Jack Senior
- Rhys Enoch
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Craig Howie
- Velten Meyer
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Christopher Mivis
- Javier Sainz
- Darren Fichardt
- Borja Virto
- Alfie Plant
- Ross McGowan
- Richard McEvoy
- Tom Lewis
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- OJ Farrell
- Elias Bertheussen
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Henric Sturehed
- Pavan Sagoo
- Benjamin Poke
- Jordan Zunic
- Callan Barrow
- Derek Ackerman
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Jarryd Felton
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Liam Johnston
- Keenan Davidse
- Gary Boyd
- Mikael Lundberg
- Oliver Fisher
From the above list, only 144 players will take the field for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. The official list will be updated as soon as the announcement is made.