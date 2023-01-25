How much will 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic champion win? Prize purse explored

After a successful Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship outing, the DP World Tour is now in Dubai for the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, January 26. The yearly event, held at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, will conclude on January 29.

The eighth event on the European circuit’s 2023-2023 schedule, the Dubai Desert Classic features a 132-player field headlined by World No. 1 Rory McIlroy. The event will see the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, and Victor Perez, among others, teeing up.

The golfers will compete against each other for the trophy, Official World Golf Ranking points, and the $9 million prize on offer.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic prize money

The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic will have a prize purse of $9 million.

As per the European Tour's prize money distribution chart, the event’s winner will bag $1,530,000 – 17 per cent payout of the total purse. The golfer finishing runner-up will return home with $990,000. The third-placed golfer will earn $563,400, while the fourth-place winner will get $450,000.

The event will have a 36-hole cut, which will see the 65 and ties get paid. Interestingly, the golfer finishing 65th in the field will earn a paycheck of $21,600 for his efforts.

Apart from money, the event’s winner will get approximately 25.9 Official World Golf Ranking points. The champion golfer will also get a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, along with 1,335 DP World Tour points.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic:

1 - $1,530,000

2 - $990,000

3 - $563,400

4 - $450,000

5 - $381,600

6 - $315,000

7 - $270,000

8 - $225,000

9 - $201,600

10 - $180,000

11 - $165,600

12 - $154,800

13 - $144,900

14 - $137,700

15 - $132,300

16 - $126,900

17 - $121,500

18 - $116,100

19 - $111,600

20 - $108,000

21 - $104,400

22 - $101,700

23 - $99,000

24 - $96,300

25 - $93,600

26 - $90,900

27 - $88,200

28 - $85,500

29 - $82,800

30 - $80,100

31 - $77,400

32 - $74,700

33 - $72,000

34 - $69,300

35 - $66,600

36 - $63,900

37 - $62,100

38 - $60,300

39 - $58,500

40 - $56,700

41 - $54,900

42 - $53,100

43 - $51,300

44 - $49,500

45 - $47,700

46 - $45,900

47 - $44,100

48 - $42,300

49 - $40,500

50 - $38,700

51 - $36,900

52 - $35,100

53 - $33,300

54 - $31,500

55 - $30,600

56 - $29,700

57 - $28,800

58 - $27,900

59 - $27,000

60 - $26,100

61 - $25,200

62 - $24,300

63 - $23,400

64 - $22,500

65 - $21,600

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic odds

World No.1 Rory McIlroy is favorite to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The golfer comes into the event with a 13-3 (+325) betting odds. He is a runaway leader on the odds table. According to Golf News Net, the Irish golfer will face some competition from Tyrrell Hatton, who comes in with 12-to-1 odds.

Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Adrian Meronk, and Ryan Fox are among the other contenders.

