How much will PGA Tour 2023 Farmers Insurance Open champion win? Prize purse explored

After a successful American Express event, the PGA Tour is now set to host the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. The event will be held from January 25 to 28 at the Torrey Pines North and South Courses in La Jolla, California.

Set to be the 13th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season, the Farmers Insurance Open will feature a stacked field. The event’s 156-player field will be headlined by four golfers from the top 10 and 12 golfers from the top 50 of the OWGR.

This includes the likes of Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and Will Zalatoris, among many others.

The golfers will go up against each other from Wednesday (Jan. 25) for the winner’s share of the $8.7 million prize purse.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open prize money

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will have a prize purse of $8.7 million.

As per the PGA Tour’s standard 18 per cent payout, the event’s winner will bag $1,566,000. Meanwhile, the runner-up will return home with $948,300. The golfer finishing third will earn $600,300, while the fourth-place winner will get $426,300.

While the event will have a 36-holes cut, the top 65 players and ties will earn money. As per the PGA Tour’s prize money payouts, the golfer finishing 65th on the field will bag $18,705 for his efforts.

Apart from money, the winner of the event will earn 500 FedEx Cup points, along with 46 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open:

1 - $1,566,000

2 - $948,300

3 - $600,300

4 - $426,300

5 - $356,700

6 - $315,375

7 - $293,625

8 - $271,875

9 - $254,475

10 - $237,075

11 - $219,675

12 - $202,275

13 - $184,875

14 - $167,475

15 - $158,775

16 - $150,075

17 - $141,375

18 - $132,675

19 - $123,975

20 - $115,275

21 - $106,575

22 - $97,875

23 - $90,915

24 - $83,955

25 - $76,995

26 - $70,035

27 - $67,425

28 - $64,815

29 - $62,205

30 - $59,595

31 - $56,985

32 - $54,375

33 - $51,765

34 - $49,590

35 - $47,415

36 - $45,240

37 - $43,065

38 - $41,325

39 - $39,585

40 - $37,845

41 - $36,105

42 - $34,365

43 - $32,625

44 - $30,885

45 - $29,145

46 - $27,405

47 - $25,665

48 - $24,273

49 - $23,055

50 - $22,359

51 - $21,837

52 - $21,315

53 - $20,967

54 - $20,619

55 - $20,445

56 - $20,271

57 - $20,097

58 - $19,923

59 - $19,749

60 - $19,575

61 - $19,401

62 - $19,227

63 - $19,053

64 - $18,879

65 - $18,705

2023 Farmers Insurance Open odds

According to both experts and betters, Jon Rahm comes into the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open as the favorite to lift the title. The Spaniard has already won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii and the 2023 American Express this month. He will be backed to make it three out of three on the year.

However, Rahm will have strong competition. He will go up against the likes of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im, among others.

Defending champion Luke List will also be on the field, looking for a second trophy.

