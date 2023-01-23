2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Schedule, venue, prize money and more explored

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open is all set to take place from January 25 to 28 2023.

The PGA Tour began its 2023 season in full swing with a number of events already concluded and The American Express is currently underway at La Quinta. The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will be the 13th tournament of the regular season.

It will certainly be an exciting contest as according to the American Circuit, it will feature a 156-man field. The tournament's exciting line-ups include Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, Jason Day amongst others.

Here's a look at the tournament's schedule, venue, prize money and more:

What is the venue and schedule of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open?

Torrey Pines golf course (Image via Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will be held at the Torrey Pines North and South courses in La Jolla, California. The courses that will host the day's rounds will be specified in the schedule. Also, there will be no Monday qualifiers.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule of the event:

* Please note that the timings mentioned are according to local times.

January 25, Wednesday:

Opening Round: North and South Courses

Gates Open: 8:30 a.m.

Expected First Tee time: 9:00 a.m.

Hospitality Venues Open: 9:30 am

Expected End of Play: 4:00 p.m.

January 26, Thursday:

Second Round: North and South Courses

Gates Open: 8:30 a.m.

Expected First Tee time: 9:00 a.m.

Hospitality Venues Open: 9:30 am

Expected End of Play: 4:00 p.m.

January 27, Friday:

Third Round: South Course

Gates Open: 9:00 a.m.

Expected First Tee time: 9:30 a.m.

Hospitality Venues Open: 10:30 am

Expected End of Play: 4:30 p.m.

January 28, Saturday:

Final Round: South Course

Gates Open: 9:00 a.m.

Expected First Tee time: 9:30 a.m.

Hospitality Venues Open: 10:30 am

Expected End of Play: 4:30 p.m.

What is the prize money of 2023 Farmers Insurance Open?

2022 Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

This year the Farmers Insurance Open has a whopping $8.7 million purse. It is a prize worth fighting for and the golfers will surely give it their all to bag the title as well as the prize money.

Where to watch?

2022 Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round (Image via Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will offer various platforms for viewing the event live. Here's taking a look at it:

Wednesday and Thursday:

The Golf Channel will broadcast from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. PST. A live simulcast stream will be available at GolfChannel.com/the NBC Sports app or PGATOUR.com/the PGA TOUR App.

Friday:

The Golf Channel will air the event from 12:00 to 2 p.m. PST with a live feed available at GolfChannel.com. CBS will telecast from 2:00 to 5:00 pm PST. A simulcast will be available at PGATOUR.com/the PGA TOUR App or CBSSports.com/the CBS App/Paramount+.

Saturday:

The Golf Channel will air from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST. GolfChannel.com will also stream the show live. From 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. PST, CBS will broadcast, with a live stream available at either PGATOUR.com/the PGA TOUR App or CBSSports.com/the CBS App/Paramount+.

Sunday:

The Golf Channel will broadcast the final round live from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm PST.

The PGA Tour live coverage will offer four simultaneous feeds on ESPN+ on all tournament days. However, a subscription is required to access that.

It is important to note that timings are subject to changes.

Poll : 0 votes