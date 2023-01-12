“Looks like plenty of drama” – Fans react to Netflix trailer for the golf docuseries Full Swing

Netflix released a trailer for a golf docuseries, Full Swing, on Wednesday, January 11. The star-studded series has documented the top-rated golfers. It was created in collaboration with PGA Tour players. While some golfers later joined LIV Golf, they are still part of the docuseries.

The trailer saw three major championship winners from last year, as well as a few other PGA Tour players and a few LIV Golf players. The biggest surprise was current World No. 1 Rory McIlroy. When the series was announced last year, he was not part of it. However, his presence in the trailer says otherwise.

Netflix @netflix



, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.



Full Swing premieres February 15. “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.” Spieth , Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.Full Swing premieres February 15. “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.” Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.Full Swing premieres February 15. https://t.co/jyxCb1Sgmk

The Irish golfer made a surprise entry towards the end of the trailer, talking about the future of golf.

Netflix dropped the trailer on its YouTube channel and social media handles. Fans have been waiting for its release and talked about the series in the comments section of the trailer on Twitter.

Netflix posted a 56-second clip on their Twitter account with the caption saying:

"You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour. Spieth, Thomas Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Neimann, and McIlroy. Full Swing premieres on February 15."

Fans reacted by saying in the comments section of the post:

"Looks like plenty of drama added like in Drive to Survive. But did we expect anything else?"

While a user took a jab at Ian Poulter and commented:

"I am distraught that Ian Poulter is going to feature heavily. Might not even watch. What a gigantic shame. Oh, Happy Birthday, Ian."

Golf Enthusiast @GolfEnthusiast5



Oh. erm. Happy birthday, Ian. @netflix I am distraught that Ian Poulter is going to feature heavily. Might not even watch. What a gigantic shame.Oh. erm. Happy birthday, Ian. @netflix I am distraught that Ian Poulter is going to feature heavily. Might not even watch. What a gigantic shame.Oh. erm. Happy birthday, Ian.

The English golfer recently became the talk of the town after he criticized Ryder Cup Europe for not wishing Sergio Garcia his birthday. The next day was his birthday, but he didn't receive a text from the Tour, and Ian slammed the European circuit for ignoring their legendary players.

Garcia and Poulter have contributed to the success of Ryder Cup Europe. Interestingly, LIV Golf has also forgotten to wish Ian on his birthday. Just after the golfer tweeted about the betrayal, the Saudi-backed series covered up, asking people to join in wishing Ian Poulter for his birthday.

"We are SO READY for this" - Fans are excited for Full Swing

Full Swing comes with more stories and surprises. It has a lot of things in its pocket. Golf enthusiasts are over the moon and can't wait for the release of the series, as it will feature the personal and professional lives of the top golfers worldwide.

Full Swing will star American duo and best friends Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, the PGA Tour players Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, and Joel Dahmen, along with the rumored LIV Golf player Mito Pereira.

Masters winner Scottie Scheffler and US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick are also part of Full Swing, in addition to LIV Golf players, including Ian Poulter, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Joaquin Nieman.

Reacting to the Netflix post on Twitter, fans said:

"Needs a full cooler of ULTRA for this. Call that Netflix and chill."

"We will be OOO on February 15."

While Golf Press commented:

"We are so ready for this."

Another wrote:

"Mito? Interesting."

Mito Pereira is rumored to be joining the LIV Golf series, as reported by Nuclr Golf. They also claimed that the news would be made official next week when the full roster of 2023 LIV Golf is announced.

Nuclr golf has also shared a post of the trailer on their Twitter account with a caption saying:

"The Netflix PGA Tour docuseries drops February 15th, with LIV Golf at the forefront of the show."

In the comments section, people said:

"Half these players aren't even on the PGA Tour anymore."

"Do we really have to wait that long? Can't wait."

Some even made fun of Ian Poulter, calling him a 'crybaby.'

"ugh gonna have skip Ian Poulter bits....guys a crybaby beech."

Full Swing will premiere on February 15.

Poll : 0 votes