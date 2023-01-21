PGA Tour's 2023 Farmers Insurance Open full field explored

The PGA Tour is currently in the PGA West and La Quinta for the 2023 American Express. Following its conclusion, the circuit will head to the Torrey Pines North and South Courses in La Jolla, California for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, the 13th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season, is set to start on January 25 and go on until January 28.
Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has now let out the field. According to the American circuit, the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will feature a 156-player field.
The four-day event will be headlined by some of the top-rated golfers in the world, including the likes of Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open field
Much like American Express, the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open’s 156-player field will be stacked. The event will see four golfers from the top 10 and 12 golfers from the top 50 of OWGR.
World No.4 Jon Rahm is the top-rated golfer on the field. He will be joined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, and Hideki Matsuyama, among others. The golfers will compete with each other for the $8.7 million purse. It is pertinent to note that the event will not have Monday qualifiers.
Here are the top-rated players on the Farmers Insurance Open field (as per ranking):
- 4. Jon Rahm
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Will Zalatoris
- 9. Collin Morikawa
- 12. Tony Finau
- 16. Max Homa
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 21. Hideki Matsuyama
- 27. Keegan Bradley
- 40. Sahith Theegala
- 41. Si Woo Kim
- 43. Kurt Kitayama
Here is the full field for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open:
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Erik Barnes
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Michael Herrera
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Keita Nakajima
- Matthew NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Joey Vrzich
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Patrick Welch
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Gary Woodland
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris
More details on the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.