PGA Tour's 2023 Farmers Insurance Open full field explored

The PGA Tour is currently in the PGA West and La Quinta for the 2023 American Express. Following its conclusion, the circuit will head to the Torrey Pines North and South Courses in La Jolla, California for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, the 13th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season, is set to start on January 25 and go on until January 28.

Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has now let out the field. According to the American circuit, the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will feature a 156-player field.

The four-day event will be headlined by some of the top-rated golfers in the world, including the likes of Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open field

Much like American Express, the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open’s 156-player field will be stacked. The event will see four golfers from the top 10 and 12 golfers from the top 50 of OWGR.

World No.4 Jon Rahm is the top-rated golfer on the field. He will be joined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, and Hideki Matsuyama, among others. The golfers will compete with each other for the $8.7 million purse. It is pertinent to note that the event will not have Monday qualifiers.

Here are the top-rated players on the Farmers Insurance Open field (as per ranking):

4. Jon Rahm

6. Xander Schauffele

7. Will Zalatoris

9. Collin Morikawa

12. Tony Finau

16. Max Homa

19. Sungjae Im

21. Hideki Matsuyama

27. Keegan Bradley

40. Sahith Theegala

41. Si Woo Kim

43. Kurt Kitayama

Here is the full field for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open:

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Erik Barnes

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Byrd

Cameron Champ

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Michael Herrera

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Keita Nakajima

Matthew NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Jhonattan Vegas

Joey Vrzich

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Patrick Welch

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris

More details on the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, including schedule and tee times, will be updated soon.

