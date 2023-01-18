PGA Tour The American Express: Expert picks, best bets and odds

The American Express will kick off at the Stadium Course and the Nicklaus Course from January 19 to 22. The championship is slated to feature 156 PGA Tour golfers in the most star-studded field of the year.

Although Rory McIlroy will not be present on the field, there is still an amalgamation of professionals and rising stars. The biggest miss will undoubtedly be the LIV golfers, who are barred from playing in PGA Tour events. Nonetheless, the PGA West will witness some of the top-ranked golfers in the world.

From Jon Rahm to Si Woo Kim, American Express has the biggest field of the young year.

Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters, will headline the action with his buttery shots on the hilly course. Currently, World No. 6 Xander Schauffele will be back in action after a few days' break following his back injury. The American golfer withdrew his name from the first elevated event of the PGA Tour, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, after the second round.

Patrick Cantlay also announced his presence at the tournament. The American Express field will also include Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Sungjae Im.

Interestingly, Will Zalatoris, who was on hiatus until December, will compete in the tournament with the hope of clinching the trophy.

2023 The American Express expert picks

The PGA Tour has released a list of golfers picked by their experts. This includes Jon Rahm, who began the year by winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

His performance at the Maui with 28 birdies and two eagles against only five bogeys raised the hopes of the experts for him. Rahm is playing some of the best shots on the greens these days, making him the fan favorite to clinch the trophy at The American Express.

However, experts also have high hopes for Patrick Cantlay. Cantlay finished second in 2021, losing by one stroke to Kim Si Woo.

Here is the list of The American Express' expert picks:

Jon Rahm

Patrick Cantlay

Scottie Sceffler

Will Zalatoris

Sam Burns

Sungjae Im

Tony Finau

Taylor Montgomery

Cam Davis

Brian Harman

Cameron Young

Byeong Hun An

2023 The American Express odds and best bets

Spaniard Jon Rahm has emerged as one of the best putters in the world over his last few tournament performances. He has averaged 1.46 strokes gained putting per round.

Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked golfer in the field. He almost recaptured his World No. 1 title during the TOC, but his poor performance in the finale turned the tables. Winning at the Augusta National Golf Course to finish T7 at Kapalua, Scottie's average on the green is around +1.94 strokes gained per round.

Caesars Sportsbook released the names of the odds picks for the tournament, which includes the names of the top-ranked golfers on the PGA Tour. Here is the list of The American Express odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook:

Jon Rahm (6-1)

Scottie Scheffler (10-1)

Patrick Cantlay (11-1)

Tony Finau (14-1)

Sungjae Im (18-1)

Will Zalatoris (20-1)

Xander Schauffele (20-1)

Cameron Young (20-1)

Sam Burns (28-1)

Here is a list of the best bets, according to Golf Channel:

Cameron Young (+2200)

Cam Davis (+5000)

Tom Kim (+2200)

Tony Finau (+1500)

Taylor Montgomery (+4500)

Siwoo Kim (+4500)

Andrew Putnam (+6600)

Taylor Pendrith (+10000)

Thomas Detry (+10000)

Luke List (+12500)

