“Pretty cool” – Rookie Davis Thompson matches PGA Tour record for eagles

Davis Thompson became the talk of the town just within a year of him joining the PGA Tour. The young golfer has registered his lead in the ongoing The American Express with his record-setting five eagles in the first two rounds of the championship.

Interestingly, he tied a PGA Tour record, but the golfer had no idea about it. Speaking to the media, Davis Thompson said:

"That’s pretty cool. I didn’t know. I kind of thought about that a little bit after I made the putt on seven (for his third eagle of the day). But yeah, those are always nice. Able to get two for one. It’s pretty cool to have some putts drop and make some eagles.”

Thompson made two consecutive eagles in the first round of the tournament and made three more eagles in the second round. He made an amazing debut on the tour and tied the record set by Justin Rose at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.

The current World No 4, Jon Rahm, is just behind him after the second round at The American Express. Rahm shot 64 on Friday without a bogey or eagle. He was also impressed with Davis' play and said:

"Five eagles through two rounds on two different courses is pretty impressive. Now I wouldn't expect to keep it going for the weekend because those par-5s on the Stadium Course are, well, that would be some serious things to do, 10 eagles in four rounds. But, yeah, I mean, it's good playing."

The American Express is underway at La Quinta and the Nicklaus Course from January 19-22.

"I was just fortunate enough to make a lot of putts" - Davis Thompson talks about his performance

Thompson has had a successful career as an amateur golfer. He earned the PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season. He started the new year with his fantastic performance at The American Express.

The 23-year-old revealed that he had been watching the tournament for a couple of years and had noticed that the winning score was too low. He said:

"Watching this tournament for a couple years now I always see the winning score being so low. So you kind of really don’t have a choice, you just got to keep hitting greens and giving yourself looks and trying to make the putts. I was just fortunate enough to make a lot of putts these first two days.”

It is important to note that Hudson Swafford won The American Express in 2022 with a score of 64 in the fourth round. However, he is not competing to defend his title this year as the renowned golfer has joined the rebel LIV Golf series.

In the 2023 edition of The American Express, the third spot was secured by Tom Kim along with J.T. Poston, Jason Day, Sungjae Im, and Tayler Duncan.

Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters in 2022, settled at T9 after the second round. Last week's Sony Open winner, Si Woo Kim, finished in T14 after the second day alongside Patrick Catlay, Kevin Tway, Sam Burns, Robby Shelton, Beau Hossler, and Andrew Landry.

