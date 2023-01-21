The 2023 American Express Saturday tee times and TV schedule

Day 2 of the 2023 American Express saw Davis Thompson continuing his stellar form. The 23-year-old rookie played three more eagles on Friday, January 20, for a total of five through 36 holes. With this, he tied the PGA Tour record for the most eagles in a 72-hole tournament since 1983.
The golfer led Jon Rahm, who returned to the field after two weeks in the Hawaiian Islands. The American Express Day 2 at the PGA West and La Quinta, California, also saw good rounds from players like Tyler Duncan and Tom Kim.
Interestingly, the event’s favorites, including Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler, are currently struggling to keep up with the leaders.
2023 American Express Day 3 tee times
The American Express Day 3 will tee off at La Quinta Country Club with Aaron Rai and Satoshi Kodaira.
Here are the 2023 American Express tee times for Saturday (All times ET):
La Quinta Country Club — 1st tee
- 11:30 am - Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
- 11:41 am - Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd
- 11:52 am - Brice Garnett, James Hahn
- 12:03 pm - Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
- 12:14 pm - Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
- 12:25 pm - Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:36 pm - Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe
- 12:47 pm - Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
- 12:58 pm - Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
- 1:09 pm - Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu
- 1:20 pm - Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
- 1:31 pm - Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
- 1:42 pm - S.H. Kim, Eric Cole
La Quinta Country Club — 10th tee
- 11:30 am - Brian Stuard, John Huh
- 11:41 am - Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An
- 11:52 am - J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
- 12:03 pm - Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
- 12:14 pm - Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
- 12:25 pm - Sungjae Im, Jason Day
- 12:36 pm - Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander
- 12:47 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
- 12:58 pm - Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
- 1:09 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
- 1:20 pm - Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
- 1:31 pm - Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
- 1:42 pm - Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
Nicklaus Tournament Course — 1st tee
- 11:30 am - Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
- 11:41 am - Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
- 11:52 am - Tom Hoge, Luke List
- 12:03 pm - Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman
- 12:14 pm - Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
- 12:25 pm - Sam Burns, Harris English
- 12:36 pm - Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton
- 12:47 pm - Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
- 12:58 pm - Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
- 1:09 pm - Harrison Endycott, John Pak
- 1:20 pm - Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
- 1:31 pm - Aaron Wise, Sebastián Muñoz
- 1:42 pm - Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
Nicklaus Tournament Course — 10th tee
- 11:30 am - Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
- 11:41 am - Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
- 11:52 am - K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen
- 12:03 pm - Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
- 12:14 pm - Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
- 12:25 pm - Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
- 12:36 pm - Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes
- 12:47 pm - Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
- 12:58 pm - Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
- 1:09 pm - Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
- 1:20 pm - Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
- 1:31 pm - Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:42 pm - Tano Goya, Augusto Núñez
Pete Dye Stadium Course — 1st tee
- 11:30 am - Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
- 11:41 am - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
- 11:52 am - Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:03 pm - Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
- 12:14 pm - Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
- 12:25 pm - Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
- 12:36 pm - Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
- 12:47 pm - Adam Long, Chez Reavie
- 12:58 pm - Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:09 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
- 1:20 pm - Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
- 1:31 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
- 1:42 pm - Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
Pete Dye Stadium Course — 10th tee
- 11:30 am - Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
- 11:41 am - Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
- 11:52 am - Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
- 12:03 pm - Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant
- 12:14 pm - Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy
- 12:25 pm - Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
- 12:36 pm - Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens
- 12:47 pm - Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
- 12:58 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:09 pm - MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
- 1:20 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
- 1:31 pm - Joel Dahmen, Andrew Landry
- 1:42 pm - Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
The American Express Day 3 TV schedule
Viewers at home can watch the PGA Tour’s American Express on the Golf Channel. The event is also being live-streamed on ESPN+ and Peacock. The tournament’s radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM as well.
The American Express Saturday, Day 3 schedule:
TV
- Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
- SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
Stream
- ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Peacock: 3-7 p.m.
The American Express' Sunday tee times and TV schedule will be updated after Day 3.