The 2023 American Express Saturday tee times and TV schedule

Day 2 of the 2023 American Express saw Davis Thompson continuing his stellar form. The 23-year-old rookie played three more eagles on Friday, January 20, for a total of five through 36 holes. With this, he tied the PGA Tour record for the most eagles in a 72-hole tournament since 1983.

The golfer led Jon Rahm, who returned to the field after two weeks in the Hawaiian Islands. The American Express Day 2 at the PGA West and La Quinta, California, also saw good rounds from players like Tyler Duncan and Tom Kim.

Interestingly, the event’s favorites, including Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler, are currently struggling to keep up with the leaders.

2023 American Express Day 3 tee times

The American Express Day 3 will tee off at La Quinta Country Club with Aaron Rai and Satoshi Kodaira.

Here are the 2023 American Express tee times for Saturday (All times ET):

La Quinta Country Club — 1st tee

11:30 am - Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira

11:41 am - Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd

11:52 am - Brice Garnett, James Hahn

12:03 pm - Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo

12:14 pm - Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer

12:25 pm - Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas

12:36 pm - Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe

12:47 pm - Austin Cook, Jason Dufner

12:58 pm - Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski

1:09 pm - Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu

1:20 pm - Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair

1:31 pm - Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson

1:42 pm - S.H. Kim, Eric Cole

La Quinta Country Club — 10th tee

11:30 am - Brian Stuard, John Huh

11:41 am - Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An

11:52 am - J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

12:03 pm - Carson Young, Caleb Surratt

12:14 pm - Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett

12:25 pm - Sungjae Im, Jason Day

12:36 pm - Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander

12:47 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney

12:58 pm - Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1:09 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester

1:20 pm - Peter Malnati, Ben Martin

1:31 pm - Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway

1:42 pm - Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

Nicklaus Tournament Course — 1st tee

11:30 am - Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam

11:41 am - Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley

11:52 am - Tom Hoge, Luke List

12:03 pm - Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman

12:14 pm - Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs

12:25 pm - Sam Burns, Harris English

12:36 pm - Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton

12:47 pm - Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley

12:58 pm - Zach Johnson, Russell Knox

1:09 pm - Harrison Endycott, John Pak

1:20 pm - Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu

1:31 pm - Aaron Wise, Sebastián Muñoz

1:42 pm - Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles

Nicklaus Tournament Course — 10th tee

11:30 am - Danny Lee, David Lingmerth

11:41 am - Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore

11:52 am - K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen

12:03 pm - Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

12:14 pm - Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky

12:25 pm - Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo

12:36 pm - Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes

12:47 pm - Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley

12:58 pm - Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell

1:09 pm - Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou

1:20 pm - Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab

1:31 pm - Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:42 pm - Tano Goya, Augusto Núñez

Pete Dye Stadium Course — 1st tee

11:30 am - Davis Riley, Beau Hossler

11:41 am - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

11:52 am - Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers

12:03 pm - Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

12:14 pm - Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire

12:25 pm - Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

12:36 pm - Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat

12:47 pm - Adam Long, Chez Reavie

12:58 pm - Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler

1:09 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh

1:20 pm - Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele

1:31 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

1:42 pm - Davis Thompson, Will Gordon

Pete Dye Stadium Course — 10th tee

11:30 am - Ryan Armour, Justin Lower

11:41 am - Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore

11:52 am - Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

12:03 pm - Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant

12:14 pm - Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

12:25 pm - Nick Taylor, Martin Laird

12:36 pm - Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens

12:47 pm - Adam Schenk, Bill Haas

12:58 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

1:09 pm - MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak

1:20 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang

1:31 pm - Joel Dahmen, Andrew Landry

1:42 pm - Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone

The American Express Day 3 TV schedule

Viewers at home can watch the PGA Tour’s American Express on the Golf Channel. The event is also being live-streamed on ESPN+ and Peacock. The tournament’s radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM as well.

The American Express Saturday, Day 3 schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

Stream

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Peacock: 3-7 p.m.

The American Express' Sunday tee times and TV schedule will be updated after Day 3.

