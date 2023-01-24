2023 Farmers Insurance Open best bets and odds explored 

The PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open is all set to start on Wednesday, January 25. The four-day event played at the Torrey Pines North and South Courses in La Jolla, California, will conclude on Saturday, January 28.

Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour announced the 156-player field. Much like last week’s American Express, the Farmers Insurance Open also features some of the top names on the circuit. The yearly event will see golfers like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, and Will Zalatoris, among others, teeing up.

The event, following a Wednesday-to-Saturday format, will kickstart with a tee off at noon on Wednesday.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open odds

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open’s 156-player field will have four golfers from the top 10 and 12 golfers from the top 50 of OWGR. Despite having a fairly stacked field, betters expect the event to have a runaway winner. According to betters, Jon Rahm is the clear favorite for the event.

Rahm is on top of his game. The golfer started off his year with a win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. Following this, the Spaniard made it two out of two as he clinched victory at The American Express on Sunday. The golfer is being bet on to make it three out of three and win the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

According to SportsLine, Rahm has odds of 4-1. He was followed by Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Tony Finau with 12-1 odds each. Justin Thomas, who will be looking for his first win of the season, follows the top four with odds of 14-1. He is on par with Will Zalatoris. Meanwhile, defending champion Luke List is way down the pecking order. The golfer is being bet on to finish mid-table on the field.

Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open (as per SportsLine):

Jon Rahm +400

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +1200

Tony Finau +1200

Justin Thomas +1300

Will Zalatoris +1400

Sungjae Im +2000

Max Homa +2200

Taylor Montgomery +2600

Jason Day +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +3100

Si Woo Kim +3300

Sahith Theegala +4200

Maverick Mcnealy +4200

Cameron Davis +4500

J.J. Spaun +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Harris English +6000

Scott Stallings +6500

Hayden Buckley +7000

Luke List +7500

Alex Smalley +7500

Taylor Pendrith +8500

Wyndham Clark +9500

Adam Hadwin +9500

Davis Thompson +9500

Kurt Kitayama +9500

Ryan Palmer +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Thomas Detry +10000

Davis Riley +11000

Patrick Rodgers +11000

Will Gordon +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Robby Shelton +11000

Cameron Champ +12000

Dean Burmester +12000

Trey Mullinax +12000

Carson Young +12000

Nick Hardy +14000

S.H. Kim +14000

Aaron Rai +15000

Ben Taylor +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Sebastian Munoz +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Matthew NeSmith +15000

Lanto Griffin +16000

Stephan Jaeger +16000

Sam Ryder +16000

Beau Hossler +16000

Brendan Steele +17000

Matthias Schmid +19000

Justin Suh +19000

Callum Tarren +19000

Lee Hodges +20000

Patton Kizzire +20000

