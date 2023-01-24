2023 Farmers Insurance Open best bets and odds explored 

The PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open is all set to start on Wednesday, January 25. The four-day event played at the Torrey Pines North and South Courses in La Jolla, California, will conclude on Saturday, January 28.
Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour announced the 156-player field. Much like last week’s American Express, the Farmers Insurance Open also features some of the top names on the circuit. The yearly event will see golfers like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, and Will Zalatoris, among others, teeing up.
The event, following a Wednesday-to-Saturday format, will kickstart with a tee off at noon on Wednesday.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open odds
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open’s 156-player field will have four golfers from the top 10 and 12 golfers from the top 50 of OWGR. Despite having a fairly stacked field, betters expect the event to have a runaway winner. According to betters, Jon Rahm is the clear favorite for the event.
Rahm is on top of his game. The golfer started off his year with a win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. Following this, the Spaniard made it two out of two as he clinched victory at The American Express on Sunday. The golfer is being bet on to make it three out of three and win the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.
According to SportsLine, Rahm has odds of 4-1. He was followed by Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Tony Finau with 12-1 odds each. Justin Thomas, who will be looking for his first win of the season, follows the top four with odds of 14-1. He is on par with Will Zalatoris. Meanwhile, defending champion Luke List is way down the pecking order. The golfer is being bet on to finish mid-table on the field.
Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open (as per SportsLine):
- Jon Rahm +400
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Collin Morikawa +1200
- Tony Finau +1200
- Justin Thomas +1300
- Will Zalatoris +1400
- Sungjae Im +2000
- Max Homa +2200
- Taylor Montgomery +2600
- Jason Day +2700
- Hideki Matsuyama +3100
- Si Woo Kim +3300
- Sahith Theegala +4200
- Maverick Mcnealy +4200
- Cameron Davis +4500
- J.J. Spaun +5000
- Justin Rose +5000
- Keegan Bradley +5000
- Harris English +6000
- Scott Stallings +6500
- Hayden Buckley +7000
- Luke List +7500
- Alex Smalley +7500
- Taylor Pendrith +8500
- Wyndham Clark +9500
- Adam Hadwin +9500
- Davis Thompson +9500
- Kurt Kitayama +9500
- Ryan Palmer +10000
- Gary Woodland +10000
- Rickie Fowler +10000
- Adam Svensson +10000
- Thomas Detry +10000
- Davis Riley +11000
- Patrick Rodgers +11000
- Will Gordon +11000
- Emiliano Grillo +11000
- Robby Shelton +11000
- Cameron Champ +12000
- Dean Burmester +12000
- Trey Mullinax +12000
- Carson Young +12000
- Nick Hardy +14000
- S.H. Kim +14000
- Aaron Rai +15000
- Ben Taylor +15000
- Charley Hoffman +15000
- Byeong Hun An +15000
- Ben Griffin +15000
- Garrick Higgo +15000
- Sebastian Munoz +15000
- Kevin Yu +15000
- Matthew NeSmith +15000
- Lanto Griffin +16000
- Stephan Jaeger +16000
- Sam Ryder +16000
- Beau Hossler +16000
- Brendan Steele +17000
- Matthias Schmid +19000
- Justin Suh +19000
- Callum Tarren +19000
- Lee Hodges +20000
- Patton Kizzire +20000