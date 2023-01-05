“I expect a lot of myself” - Justin Thomas is planning to practice even harder in 2023

Justin Thomas has big plans for 2023. Starting his new year with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the golfer revealed that he plans to practice even more.

Opening up about his New Year's resolutions, the PGA Tour star said that he feels like he needs more practice. The 15 PGA Tour title winner stated that he might even do rounds on his off days in 2023. The golfer said that he will treat his lazy days as a challenge to work harder on other occasions.

Speaking about his practice plans at Kapalua, Justin Thomas said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“I don't know if you want to call it a dedication or just morely a thing with myself, but I really, honestly, just want to practice more. I feel like I practice really hard and I practice a lot, but I think, even if it's the days that I'm off, just going to do something for an hour, going to do something for 30 minutes, using those days when I don't want to practice, when I feel like I can't get anything out of it, use that as a challenge of the days when maybe I get out to the golf course and I don't want to play.”

Justin Thomas went on to add that he is aware of his limitations. Stating that he is “still human,” the 29-year-old PGA Tour star said that he “expects a lot” from himself and won’t settle for less.

Thomas added:

“I get excited to come out here every week, but I'm still human. All of us are human, where we wake up and maybe don't want to do our job as much as other days. And I think those are the days that … Tiger [Woods] had those days, but he would shoot 67 or 68 on those days. I'm trying to use those days at home as a challenge. ... How can I flip a switch, something in my head, or what I can do to get myself focused?”

He further said:

“I think it's very clear I'm very hard on myself. I expect a lot of myself, and I know that I can achieve a lot.”

Justin Thomas to practice seven to eight hours a day

It is pertinent to note that Justin Thomas is currently eighth in the world. The one-time PGA Tour Player of the Year winner and former No. 1 remains one of the most dedicated players on the field.

Shedding light on his past years, the golfer said that he is unhappy about people “not driving well.” The 29-year-old said that he will commit to practicing seven to eight hours a day.

Justin Thomas said:

“I'm one of those people that doesn't really like if people complain about something that they can control. And if I'm, call it not driving it well, and I can look back and say, ‘Well I hit drivers for [only] five minutes last week. Like, that's nobody's fault but my own. It's just something where it's, like, look, if I want to become better in every aspect of my game then maybe I do need to practice seven, eight hours a day."

He continued:

"It's just little things … that I may do one day could end up making the difference of me being comfortable out on the golf course. And the difference me being comfortable could then equate to me just, you know, executing better and performing better. Which could equal more wins."

He also said:

"It could not be the answer, but it's just, I know I can't complain about something that I don't like about my own game if I'm not putting in as much effort as I feel like I know I can.”

Interestingly, Justin Thomas has also resolved to read one book a month in 2023. The golfer, who is currently reading “Why Buddhism is True” by Robert Wright, seems to focus on the self-help genre. Thomas’ plan to work harder in the coming year sits well with his plan to climb atop the world rankings.

Poll : 0 votes