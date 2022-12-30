Justin Thomas or Dustin Johnson: Who is richer of the two golfers?

Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are both two of the biggest names currently on tour. Both have won multiple titles, including multiple majors, and both have ascended to top positions in their careers. Above all, both are quite the brand in themselves.

While Justin won the PGA Championship this year and kept his record of winning at least one title every year since 2015 intact, Dustin Johnson went on a different career path choosing the LIV Golf.

If the question arises about who is richer, Thomas or Johnson, let's find out.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson has a long term deal with Adidas

As per the website Celebrity Net Worth, Johnson's net worth is more than $100 million. It was almost half a year back but has taken a jump since joining the Saudi-backed tour.

Dustin Johnson stands third on the all-time money list on the PGA Tour with total official earnings of $74,897,059.

The former No. 1 became the first individual champion in the inaugural season of LIV Golf, which earned him an additional $18 million bonus. His total earnings on LIV Golf was $35,637,767.

Brand Endorsements

Johnson is associated with several brands. Like Addidas BodyArmor, Hublot, RBC NetJets, Perfect Practice,TaylorMade and others

According to various reports, Johnson earns as much as $11 million per year from endorsements. Dustin Johnson is associated with Addidas, where fans can buy his merchandise.

The major reason for the boom in his net worth is LIV Golf, which is paying heavily to its professionals.

Justin Thomas

Fans can buy Justin Thomas' accessories from Titleist

CelebrityNetWorth.com states that the net worth of Justin Thomas is somewhere between $30-40 million. Thomas stands at No. 9 on the all-time official money list of the PGA Tour.

Endorsements

Justin Thomas is one of the brand's favorites. He has numerous endorsement deals with various brands, including Citigroup, WHOOP, Netjets, and Beats Electronics. Earlier this year, he signed a deal with Greyson Clothiers to become a brand new ambassador for them.

Thomas has an association with Titleist where fans can buy his signed golf clubs, tour bags and his hat from the website. Thomas has featured in several commercials for Titleist and Footjoy. He also collaborated with Scotty Cameron in 2020 for a putter titled "Scotty Cameron Inspired by Justin Thomas Phantom X5.5"

In 2021, Thomas had signed a deal with Lineage where Thomas would wear Lineage’s logo during official tournaments and Lineage would be giving $100,000 to the Justin Thomas Foundation in the form of donations and event support.

Philanthropy

Thomas has a charity organization called the Justin Thomas Foundation, which he founded in 2019. Apart from promoting junior golf, the Foundation's main goal is to help children in need and armed forces families.

Who is Richer:Thomas or Johnson?

To conclude from the above comparisons, Dustin Johnson is richer than Justin Thomas for now. Johnson's net worth exceeds $70 million more than Thomas. Since joining LIV Golf, Johnson has received more financial rewards than Justin.

The difference is understandable considering Johnson is a veteran compared to Thomas. Johnson has won more titles than Thomas. Johnson has 29 titles compared to JT's 17.

