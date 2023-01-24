DP World Tour’s 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic: All you need to know

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is almost here with tons of excellent golfers ready to compete, including world number one Rory McIlroy. It's the latest European Tour event, one of the first of the 2023 calendar year.

The tournament is poised to kick off on January 26 and has golfers like McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and others poised to make a run for the trophy. Here's everything you need to know about it.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic: A complete guide

The DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic will begin on January 26 and continue till the 29th. The par for the course, which is on the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is 72 and covers 7,353 yards.

The prize purse this time around is $9 million. The reigning champion is Viktor Hovland, who is not in the field this year.

Here's the full field of competitors, including those currently ranked in the top 50 worldwide:

Ludvig Aberg

Issa Abou El Ela

Abraham Ancer (34)

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Dan Bradbury

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Louis De Jager

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood (24)

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox (28)

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton (26)

Marcus Helligkilde

Lucas Herbert

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Shane Lowry (20)

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Rory McIlroy (1)

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk (49)

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters (38)

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Jc Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka (25)

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Michael Thorbjornsen

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

McIlroy is the Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting favorite right now, which makes sense since he's currently the no.1 golfer in the world.

Rory McIlroy at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic Previews

Here's the television coverage schedule for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic:

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf, 4 am and Sky Sports Main Event, 7:30 am

Friday: Sky Sports Golf, 4 am and Sky Sports Main Event, 7:30 am

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf, 5 am and Sky Sports Main Event, 7 am

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf, 5 am

Be sure to tune in for what's certain to be an excellent tournament.

