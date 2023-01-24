DP World Tour’s 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic: All you need to know

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is almost here with tons of excellent golfers ready to compete, including world number one Rory McIlroy. It's the latest European Tour event, one of the first of the 2023 calendar year.
The tournament is poised to kick off on January 26 and has golfers like McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and others poised to make a run for the trophy. Here's everything you need to know about it.
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic: A complete guide
The DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic will begin on January 26 and continue till the 29th. The par for the course, which is on the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is 72 and covers 7,353 yards.
The prize purse this time around is $9 million. The reigning champion is Viktor Hovland, who is not in the field this year.
Here's the full field of competitors, including those currently ranked in the top 50 worldwide:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Issa Abou El Ela
- Abraham Ancer (34)
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Dan Bradbury
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Louis De Jager
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood (24)
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox (28)
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton (26)
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Lucas Herbert
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Shane Lowry (20)
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Rory McIlroy (1)
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk (49)
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters (38)
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Jc Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka (25)
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
McIlroy is the Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting favorite right now, which makes sense since he's currently the no.1 golfer in the world.
Here's the television coverage schedule for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic:
- Thursday: Sky Sports Golf, 4 am and Sky Sports Main Event, 7:30 am
- Friday: Sky Sports Golf, 4 am and Sky Sports Main Event, 7:30 am
- Saturday: Sky Sports Golf, 5 am and Sky Sports Main Event, 7 am
- Sunday: Sky Sports Golf, 5 am
Be sure to tune in for what's certain to be an excellent tournament.