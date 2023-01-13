"Surprise surprise" - Fans reacts to Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood's funny sketch

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari teamed up to make a hilarious sketch for fans.

They referenced the fact that the DP World Tour is taking a break, but as the sketch tells them:

"It's only for one week, don't worry!"

The skit was shared on Twitter and has since gone quite viral.

It showcases the excellent chemistry between these two golfers'. It's clear that they are not just coworkers on the same course, but friends off it. It's also well-written and hilarious. Perhaps this could be the start of something new.

Fans loved the skit. One called it brilliant and complimented the entire social media team.

"Surprise, surprise!" one fan commented.

Others were just thrilled that the iconic duo was back together again.

Many commenters found the skit to be absolutely hilarious.

One thinks that Fleetwood hasn't been in the best company recently.

Others suggested that they could make a career for themselves in acting after their golf days are over.

Another echoed that sentiment, believing that these two could easily form the next acting duo.

The skit is a big hit with fans. On Molinari's account, the video has over 220 likes already. On Fleetwood's Twitter, it has nearly a thousand. The DP World Tour account, the origin point of the video, has over 55 thousand views already.

Francesco Molinari's career

Francesco Molinari has been a pro since 2004, so he has quietly put together a lengthy golf career. He's currently a member of the PGA Tour and European Tour and doesn't seem likely to jump ship to LIV Golf like some other veterans.

The highest he has ever ranked was fifth, when he topped out in September 2018. Right now, he is only ranked 164, so he has a way to go to get back to that. Perhaps after the aforementioned break, he can get moving towards a good ranking again.

Molinari has 10 wins in his career and one of them is in a major tournament. In 2018, the Italian golfer took home the trophy for the Open Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood's career

Tommy Fleetwood debuted on the tour in 2010, so he's not been a professional for quite as long as Molinari has. Still, he's made quite the career for himself. He is part of the PGA Tour and European Tour much like his friend and is also not poised to defect to LIV Golf.

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood topped out at world number nine in November 2018. He's currently ranked 23rd in the world, so he has a very good chance of getting back to that rank. Competing in tournaments and doing well this year could yield an even better ranking than his career-best.

In his career, he has nine wins on the tour. None of those are in major championships, though he has come extremely close on a few occasions:

2022 Masters- T14

2022 PGA Championship- T5

2018 U.S. Open- 2nd

2019 The Open Championship- 2nd

Perhaps 2023 is the year he finally breaks through and wins a major.

