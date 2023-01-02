“What isn’t he good at” - Fans react to Michael Phelps’ 159-foot putt at the Dunhill Links Team Championship in 2012

Michael Phelps has emerged to be one of the best athletes in the world. He's arguably the greatest swimmer ever and the most decorated Olympian of all time. His 23 gold medals stand above all others in the history of the Olympic Games.

While he's still that same person, he retired from swimming after the 2016 Olympics and hasn't competed professionally in a while. He has, however, competed in other things.

He's taken up golf, as many retired people or former athletes do. As it turns out, he's quite good at the sport. He's become a formidable force on the green, as evidenced by this wondrous putt at the Team Championship for Dunhill Links.

The former swimmer teed up from 159 feet away. That's not the typical putting distance. Many golfers wouldn't hit a shot from there, they'd likely attempt getting the ball as close as they could to set up a makeable putt.

As mentioned in the caption, Ian Poulter sank a slightly longer putt before Phelps' shot, but it's a very rare occurrence.

For Michael Phelps, this was evidently a makeable putt. He calmly knocked the ball towards the hole and watched as it rolled perfectly down the green and into the hole.

Celebrations ensued and the world-renowned swimmer had himself a highlight in something other than swimming.

Fan reaction to Michael Phelps other-worldly putt at Dunhill Links

The former swimmer has wowed fans with his impressive putt. Golf is a very technical game and doesn't share a lot in common with swimming. That doesn't seem to matter much as Michael Phelps has made the transition with stunning ease.

One fan noted that there's probably nothing that Phelps can't do in the athletic world.

He's a world class swimmer and apparently a pretty incredible golfer, too.

Fans loved the incredible putt (Image via dunhilllinks on Instagram)

Others offered a warning to golfers that the former swimmer might come and outdo them in their own sport.

One fan even called the decorated Olympian a king.

Phelps may be the epitome of athlete, according to one commenter.

Overall, the post has nearly 120,000 views. Fans love watching this incredible shot. They've also given it tons of good comments and likes as well.

Michael Phelps stepped away from the pool in 2016 after an iconic career. He's not likely to go pro in the PGA Tour at this stage in his life, but his talent begs the question: could he have?

If he hadn't gone into swimming, it seems there's a possibility he could have made it as a golfer. It's clear he has the talent and ability to play the game, so he could easily have learned from a young age and honed his skills just like he did in the pool.

