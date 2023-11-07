2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

After the conclusion of the World Wide Technology Championship at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante, the PGA Tour moves to their next fall fixture, the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

The field of the upcoming Northern American golf tour event includes the likes of 2020 Genesis Invitational champion Adam Scott, 2023 Barracuda Championship champion Akshay Bhatia, FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover, 2023 Masters Low Amateur Sam Bennett, and many more.

Last week's champion, Erik van Rooyen, will also play in the upcoming 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Defending champion Seamus Power will also be on the field at the Port Royal Golf Course.

When and where to watch the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

The television coverage rights for the upcoming PGA Tour event are with Golf Channel. They will broadcast the event on the following schedule (all time in ET):

Thursday, November 9: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, November 10: 01:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 11: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Fans can also watch the entire event on Peacock's digital streaming platform. The digital streaming site will also broadcast Golf Channel simulcasts.

Exploring the history and past winners of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The PGA Tour fall schedule event made its debut in 2019 as a part of the 2019–20 season. It was initially designed as an alternate event for the WGC-HSBC Champions and had a prize purse of $3,000,000 in the inaugural year.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is played at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish, Bermuda, designed by Robert Trent Jones, who has worked on over 500 projects in his lifetime.

American golfer Brendon Todd won the first edition of the tournament in 2019. Later on, three more golfers lifted the PGA Tour event's trophy. Here are their names:

2022: Seamus Power

2021: Lucas Herbert

2020: Brian Gay

2019: Brendon Todd

Exploring the prize purse and payout details of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The upcoming PGA Tour event at Port Royal Golf Course has a prize purse of $6.5 million. The winner will take home a whopping sum of $1,170,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

WIN - $1,170,000

2 - $708,500

3 - $448,500

4 - $318,500

5 - $266,500

6 - $235,625

7 - $219,375

8 - $203,125

9 - $190,125

10 - $177,125

11 - $164,125

12 - $151,125

13 - $138,125

14 - $125,125

15 - $118,625

16 - $112,125

17 - $105,625

18 - $99,125

19 - $92,625

20 - $86,125

21 - $79,625

22 - $73,125

23 - $67,925

24 - $62,725

25 - $57,525

26 - $52,325

27 - $50,375

28 - $48,425

29 - $46,475

30 - $44,525

31 - $42,575

32 - $40,625

33 - $38,675

34 - $37,050

35 - $35,425

36 - $33,800

37 - $32,175

38 - $30,875

39 - $29,575

40. $28,275

41 - $26,975

42 - $25,675

43 - $24,375

44 - $23,075

45 - $21,775

46 - $20,475

47 - $19,175

48 - $18,135

49 - $17,225

50 - $16,705

51 - $16,315

52 - $15,925

53 - $15,665

54 - $15,405

55 - $15,275

56 - $15,145

57 - $15,015

58 - $14,885

59 - $14,755

60 - $14,625

61 - $14,495

62 - $14,365

63 - $14,235

64 - $14,105

65 - $13,975

Tee times, pairings, and other information for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be updated soon.