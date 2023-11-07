2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Schedule, top players, prize money and more explored

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is expected to be a PGA Tour highlight. Following the current World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico, the focus of the golfing world will shift to Southampton, where the event will take place.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship offers fascinating action and strong combat with a very competitive field that includes top-ranked FedEx Cup players like Lucas Glover, Akshay Bhatia, and Adam Scott.

The four-day competition, which begins on Thursday, November 9 at the prestigious Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, will feature 132 competitors battling for victory and a portion of the significant prize money. This event is sure to excite golf fans all over the world.

Top Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023

Lucas Glover: Now ranked 18th in the FedEx standings, Glover has had a rollercoaster year. Despite significant difficulties, he finished with five top-10 finishes and rose to 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Glover's crowning achievements were victory at the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which established him as a viable contender for future titles.

Brendon Todd: Now ranked 47th in the standings, Todd has demonstrated consistent brilliance throughout the year. Todd did not win a single title, although he did finish in the top ten five times. His outstanding achievements at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the John Deere Classic, where he finished T2, demonstrated his competitive ability. Despite the lack of a win in 2023, Todd's reputation as the winner of the 2019 Bermuda Championship solidifies his standing as a fan favorite and a strong competitor in the field.

Ben Griffin: Now ranked 56th in the standings, Griffin demonstrated glimpses of his great skills on the course. Griffin has one career win, from the 2018 Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel, and has proved his worth by finishing second in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship. Furthermore, a commendable T3 finish at a scheduled event in 2023 demonstrates his potential for success in the golfing globe.

Purse for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023

The forthcoming Butterfield Bermuda Championship promises to be thrilling, with a competitive field of 132 players battling for a sizable $6.5 million purse. The stakes are enormous, and the heated struggle on the course will undoubtedly provide fascinating moments for both players and spectators.

Here is the payout structure for the tournament:

1st Place: $1,170,000

2nd Place: $708,500

3rd Place: $448,500

4th Place: $318,500

5th Place: $266,500

6th Place: $235,625

7th Place: $219,375

8th Place: $203,125

9th Place: $190,125

10th Place: $177,125

11th Place: $164,125

12th Place: $151,125

13th Place: $138,125

14th Place: $125,125

15th Place: $118,625